Enlist NY abortion providers to stop human trafficking (Guest Opinion by Michele Sterlace & Laura Lederer)
Michele Sterlace, JD, LLM, is executive director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York, a statewide advocacy group based in Rochester. Laura Lederer, JD, is an expert on human trafficking and president of Global Centurion, an anti-trafficking NGO. *****. “Over the years I had pimps and customers who hit me,...
NY Democrats deny Hector LaSalle’s nomination to be state’s top judge
Albany, N.Y. — Democrats rejected Gov. Hochul’s pick to serve as the state’s top jurist Wednesday following an at-times testy confirmation hearing. A total of 10 Dems on the 19-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted against advancing the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to a full floor vote.
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who...
BYOB, bring your own bag: NY Walmarts to stop selling paper bags, starting today
Starting today, if you’re shopping at a Walmart in New York, you’ll have to bring your own bags. The big box store will stop selling single-use paper bags in an effort to create less waste, according to Country 106.5. The radio station reports Jane Ewing, SVP, Walmart Sustainability,...
How pay transparency may affect your job search or next raise (analysis)
Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas? (Your Letters)
New York state, at the direction of the New York State Climate Action Council, is basically planning to try and eliminate all natural gas use to heat our businesses, homes, supply our hot water and cook our food, and this will go into effect between 2028 and 2030. Which means that when your 20-year-old boiler quits after 2028, you get to spend up to $20,000+ to replace it with a heat system that may or may not work on 10 degree winter days.
Which private schools in Central NY scored the best on ELA, math tests? (See complete list)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ten private schools in a five-county region of Central New York had at least 80% of their students score proficient on at least one statewide assessment test in English language arts or math last year, according to state data. You can see the full list of...
Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers
Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday morning, Upstate could see a repeat of Tuesday’s freezing rain and icy roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly all of Upstate New York. An inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate in Central New York between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said, and up to 5 inches in the eastern Adirondacks.
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $20 million jackpot? Someone is.
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers because someone in New York won the jackpot, while someone in Massachusetts won $3 million by matching five numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had just reset after someone won the $1.35 billion prize on January 13.
New girls basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked top 10
West Canada Valley continues to be the highest-ranked girls basketball team from Section III. For the fourth week in a row, the Indians are the No. 1 Class D team in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Indian River (No. 9 in Class A), General Brown (No. 5 in Class A), Poland (No. 3 in Class D) and Watertown IHC (No. 7 in Class D) are the other Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
Update: Troopers find missing 58-year-old man dead in woods near his home
Update 7:28 p.m: State troopers found Jan L. Dager, 58, dead in a wooded area around a mile away from his home in Herkimer County. His death appeared to be a result of natural causes, according to a news release from State Police. Original Story:. Salisbury, N.Y. — State troopers...
How much are Philadelphia Eagles vs. NY Giants tickets? Cheapest seats for NFL Divisional Round
The New York Giants are through to the 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, where they’ll visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 21 (1/21/2023) at 8:15 p.m. ET. It’s not the worst commute for Giants fans, who may want to make the trip...
