Syracuse.com

NY Democrats deny Hector LaSalle’s nomination to be state’s top judge

Albany, N.Y. — Democrats rejected Gov. Hochul’s pick to serve as the state’s top jurist Wednesday following an at-times testy confirmation hearing. A total of 10 Dems on the 19-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted against advancing the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to a full floor vote.
Syracuse.com

What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas? (Your Letters)

New York state, at the direction of the New York State Climate Action Council, is basically planning to try and eliminate all natural gas use to heat our businesses, homes, supply our hot water and cook our food, and this will go into effect between 2028 and 2030. Which means that when your 20-year-old boiler quits after 2028, you get to spend up to $20,000+ to replace it with a heat system that may or may not work on 10 degree winter days.
Syracuse.com

Central NY town named one of best markets for first-time homebuyers

Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York. Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.
MATTYDALE, NY
Syracuse.com

A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday morning, Upstate could see a repeat of Tuesday’s freezing rain and icy roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly all of Upstate New York. An inch of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate in Central New York between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said, and up to 5 inches in the eastern Adirondacks.
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New girls basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked top 10

West Canada Valley continues to be the highest-ranked girls basketball team from Section III. For the fourth week in a row, the Indians are the No. 1 Class D team in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Indian River (No. 9 in Class A), General Brown (No. 5 in Class A), Poland (No. 3 in Class D) and Watertown IHC (No. 7 in Class D) are the other Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
