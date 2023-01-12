ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two paramedics accused of murder over botched patient ride to hospital

Two Illinois paramedics have been charged with murder after one of their patients passed away from positional asphyxiation after he was transported to a hospital last month. The accused emergency workers, 44-year-old Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, 50, travelled to a home in the state capital of Springfield on 18 December after police asked for medical aid when a person “was suffering hallucinations due to alcohol withdrawal,” the Springfield Police Department said in a press release. Police released body camera footage which shows Ms Finley going into a bedroom in the back of the home while an officer tells...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
102.5 The Bone

Two EMS workers charged with murder in patient’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a patient who died after riding in an ambulance. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a news conference Tuesday that first-degree murder charges were filed against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan for the death of Earl Moore Jr., WCIA reported.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy