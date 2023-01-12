Read full article on original website
Related
Two paramedics accused of murder over botched patient ride to hospital
Two Illinois paramedics have been charged with murder after one of their patients passed away from positional asphyxiation after he was transported to a hospital last month. The accused emergency workers, 44-year-old Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, 50, travelled to a home in the state capital of Springfield on 18 December after police asked for medical aid when a person “was suffering hallucinations due to alcohol withdrawal,” the Springfield Police Department said in a press release. Police released body camera footage which shows Ms Finley going into a bedroom in the back of the home while an officer tells...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Florida Mother Of Two Dies During Cosmetic Surgery Procedure, Family Seeks Answers
A young mother is dead and unanswered questions remain after a cosmetic surgery procedure left two children without a mother. On Oct. 20, 2021, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled from Hillsborough County, Florida, to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center
Indiana Man Allegedly Bragged About Stabbing Victim ‘In the Face So Hard the Knife Got Stuck’ During Cold Case Double Murder
Noele Renee Trice, 25, and Bryan Keith Lash, 29, were repeatedly stabbed to death inside their Indiana home in June 2017. For years, Fort Wayne police were flummoxed. Now, law enforcement officials say the couple’s long-elusive killer has finally been caught. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by...
Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million
In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.
Two EMS workers charged with murder in patient’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a patient who died after riding in an ambulance. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a news conference Tuesday that first-degree murder charges were filed against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan for the death of Earl Moore Jr., WCIA reported.
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Teacher Hacked to Death With Axe in Grisly Assault: Reports
The New Year's Day incident reportedly occurred between a mathematics teacher and a school worker.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0