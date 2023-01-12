ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Thieves smash windows at 4 businesses in NW Side strip mall

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Four businesses in a strip mall on the Northwest Side were burglarized Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at about 3:08 a.m. at the strip mall in the 5300-block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Chicago smash-and-grab: Group of burglars steal cash register, merchandise from Lincoln Park store

Officers arrived and found that thieves had made entry into four businesses that had their windows shattered.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CPD investigating after 4 allegedly break into Wicker Park liquor store

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Edgewater man said he called 911 about car break-ins in progress, but police never came

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Edgewater man said he called 911 to report a slew of car break-ins as they were happening - but he waited and waited for police, and said officers never showed up.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, the break-ins happened in a parking lot in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue – and it was all caught on video."I did my part. As a citizen, I think I've done all I can do – take as much evidence as I can, so that there's something to prove that this is happening, call 911, give the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

USPIS offers reward after postal worker was robbed in broad daylight in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men who robbed a mail carrier on Ashland Avenue on the western edge of the Lincoln Park community.The robbery happened in broad daylight Wednesday.At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 35-year-old mail carrier was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue, near Altgeld Street, when two men came up and robbed him at gunpoint. The mail carrier complied and handed over his belongings.It is not clear what the robbers took, but we know robbers have been...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday. Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. The victim was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
121K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy