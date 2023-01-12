Todd Bowles reacts to Tom Brady rumors

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday night, there’s a chance it’s the last game in the storied career of legendary quarterback Tom Brady – or at least his last game with the Buccaneers as his contract with the team ends after this season.

Even if Brady does return to the NFL next season, there’s a very good chance he signs with another team like the Raiders , the New England Patriots , or even teaming up with Sean Payton somewhere else entirely, as has been rumored.

But even though every game could be his last with Tom Brady , Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn’t thinking about that heading into Monday night’s game.

“I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m not thinking about that this year,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m trying to stay focused – we’re trying to stay focused and make the main thing the main thing. Right now, we have a really good football team that we’ve got to play Monday night that we’ve got to get ready for. We’ll worry about that when we need to worry about that – right now, we need to worry about the Cowboys. It’s a good football team that we’re about to play [so] we’ve got to get ready.”

Heading into this season, it was expected to be Brady’s last . However, all options are still on the table and Brady could still return to the NFL next season whether it’s with the Buccaneers or another NFL team .

[ Pro Football Talk ]

