FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
KCRG.com
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Interstate Railroad: Truck Loading Facility in Iowa City one step closer
Iowa City — Thursday night, Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC (IAIS) announced they will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City's southeast industrial campus to construct a loading facility. IAIS is a Cedar Rapids-based railroad company that operates in the Midwest between the Chicago, Peoria, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska...
KCRG.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Candlelight vigil for Devonna Walker will be held on January 15
A community candlelight vigil will be held for Devonna Walker, January 15 to honor her memory and collect supplies for her family. Walker was stabbed to death outside the Cambridge Townhomes on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. The candlelight vigil will go from 6p.m. -7:30p.m. at the...
cbs2iowa.com
The Hawkeye Wrestling Club hosts their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge
Coralville — Saturday afternoon, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club (HWC) hosted their their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge event at Brown Deer Golf Course. The goal of the fundraiser is to support the club's athlete and train them for world Olympic titles. Chad Beatty, Executive Director of HWC, says the club...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Co. Sherriff's Office, Lark Brewing team up to release new beer
BLACK HAWK CO., Iowa — The Black Hawk Co. Sheriff's Office teamed up with Lark Brewing to release a beer to raise funds for the upcoming U.S. Police Canine Association (USPCA) Narcotics Detection Trials. The beer is called "Deputy Jarvis Golden Ale." The detection trials are hosted in Black...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
iheart.com
Mercy Skywalk Construction To Close Part Of 8th Avenue In Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Some travel impacts on 8th Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids because of construction on the Mercy Hospital skywalk. The hospital says the eastbound lanes of 8th will close Monday, January 16th for the unforeseeable future. The westbound lanes won't be impacted.
cbs2iowa.com
Mohs Surgery: the most cost effective and highest cure rate procedure
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Forefront Dermatology announced their approach to treat skin cancer patients. Ashlynne Clark, MD at Forefront Dermatology in Cedar Rapids, says Mohs Surgery, the same procedure Jill Biden had on Wednesday, is a non-invasive procedure. Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of skin...
cbs2iowa.com
Kirkwood to consolidate Johnson County operations in Fall 2023
Kirkwood Community College announced Thursday that it will move a majority of its Iowa City operations to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville beginning in the fall of 2023. The institution is also exploring the possibility of expanding its partnership with Iowa City Public Schools...
KCJJ
IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
