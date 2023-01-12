“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO