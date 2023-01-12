ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
MMA Fighting

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’

According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Undefeated Inoue moving up to super bantamweight

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight. The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TEXAS STATE
The Ring Magazine

American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba

“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
worldboxingnews.net

Sons of Fernando Vargas sign deals with MarvNation

Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions. The two were on hand at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. today to announce their signing to the media. The...
POMONA, CA
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith

Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
Boxing Scene

Efe Ajagba: I Controlled The Fight, That's How I Beat Stephan Shaw

The heavyweights boxed instead of brawled, and Efe Ajagba closed the show strong. Ajagba edged the previously unbeaten Stephan Shaw by 10-round unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94 and 96-94) on Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) won his second straight bout since a 2021 decision defeat...
Boxing Scene

Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career

The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
VERONA, NY

