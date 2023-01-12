Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
Boxing Scene
Gerrie Coetzee, Former WBA Heavyweight Champ From South Africa, Dies At 67
Gerrie Coetzee, a former heavyweight champion who fought many contenders and champions during the late 1970s and 1980s, died Thursday in his home country of South Africa. Coetzee, 67, died after a very brief battle with cancer, his daughter, Lana, informed IOL Sport, a South African publication. “We found out...
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
calfkicker.com
Cejudo weighs in on Khabib withdrawing from MMA: “I actually respect Khabib more now because I get it”
News surfaced that UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire as an MMA coach. Not just that, the former UFC lightweight champion also indicated that he will cut ties completely from MMA and focus on his family. ‘The Eagle’ took to his Instagram account to solidify his retirement to fans.
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
FOX Sports
Undefeated Inoue moving up to super bantamweight
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight. The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
The Ring Magazine
American heavyweight Stephan Shaw finally gets ‘big shot’ against Efe Ajagba
“Big Shot” Stephan Shaw has been waiting for this big shot for his entire career. While much of his nine-plus years as a pro have been spent toiling away on obscure club shows and buried deep on undercards, the 30-year-old from St. Louis now has the opportunity to interject himself into the heavyweight contention picture this Saturday when he faces Efe Ajagba in a ten-round bout at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, N.Y.
worldboxingnews.net
Sons of Fernando Vargas sign deals with MarvNation
Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado “El Malvado” Fernando Vargas, sons of former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, have signed promotional contracts with MarvNation Promotions. The two were on hand at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. today to announce their signing to the media. The...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith
Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
Boxing Scene
Efe Ajagba: I Controlled The Fight, That's How I Beat Stephan Shaw
The heavyweights boxed instead of brawled, and Efe Ajagba closed the show strong. Ajagba edged the previously unbeaten Stephan Shaw by 10-round unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94 and 96-94) on Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) won his second straight bout since a 2021 decision defeat...
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
