Biden joins Trump under scrutiny of special counsel investigating classified documents
Both the former and current presidents are under scrutiny now that a special counsel is investigating classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Planes are back in the sky but what is going on with U.S. aviation?
What does the FAA's system outage say about the resiliency of America's aviation system? NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former FAA Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker.
Aviation leaders call for better FAA tech funding after flight computer failure
CHICAGO — In the wake of a crippling computer system failure this week, aviation industry leaders are calling on Congress and the White House to better support and fund the Federal Aviation Administration's efforts to modernize its outdated technology. Aviation safety advocates and industry experts say there were warning...
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Screening at U.S. airports expands to try to detect new COVID variants
The CDC has expanded screening of incoming international air travelers to try to more quickly spot any new variants that might emerge from China's massive COVID outbreak.
The FAA is investigating a near-miss between two passenger planes at JFK airport
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-miss between two commercial airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. According to preliminary information from the FAA, a Delta Air Lines flight had to stop "its takeoff roll approximately 1,000 feet" from where an American Airlines flight had crossed the same runway in front of the Delta plane.
NOAA reports U.S. hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022
The latest NOAA Billion Dollar weather and climate disaster report for 2022 accounts 18 different disasters that racked up over a billion dollars of damage.
Nepal prime minister declares national day of mourning, panel to investigate cause of plane crash
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who rushed to Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, set up a panel to investigate Sunday's plane crash.
The U.S. could hit its debt ceiling within days. Here's what you need to know.
Hitting the national debt ceiling is a major worry for Washington right now. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. is on track to reach the debt limit, or the cap on how much money the federal government can borrow, by Thursday. The ceiling was last raised by $2.5 trillion in December 2021 to a total of $31.4 trillion.
New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6M for tax fraud
Donald Trump's family business has been fined $1.6 million for criminal tax fraud in New York. It is the maximum penalty allowed under state rules.
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job – or leave the U.S.
Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
Cities and states are trying to limit high application fees for renters
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
