Biden joins Trump under scrutiny of special counsel investigating classified documents

Both the former and current presidents are under scrutiny now that a special counsel is investigating classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal

Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
NEW YORK STATE
The FAA is investigating a near-miss between two passenger planes at JFK airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-miss between two commercial airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. According to preliminary information from the FAA, a Delta Air Lines flight had to stop "its takeoff roll approximately 1,000 feet" from where an American Airlines flight had crossed the same runway in front of the Delta plane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job – or leave the U.S.

Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
Cities and states are trying to limit high application fees for renters

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
