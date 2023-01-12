ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold, clear weekend before another week of rain

DRY WEEKEND: The sky becomes sunny across all of Alabama today, with highs in the 40s over the northern counties, with 50s to the south. Tomorrow will be a sunny day after another sub-freezing morning, temperatures rise into the 50s and 60s. The week ahead looks unsettled. The first batch...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Mid-January Severe Weather, Devastating Tornadoes Slammed Alabama

Severe weather in Alabama brought devastating tornadoes, damaging winds, and up to golf-ball-sized hail across the state on Thursday, January 12. The active weather started that morning and lasted into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Birmingham is continuing to complete storm surveys to identify the number of...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wvtm13.com

Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes

Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Up-To-The-Minute Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing real-time severe weather updates for West and Central Alabama. Be sure to save this page, so you can check back often for the latest information. Current Weather Information. A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham until 1 p.m. for...
wtvy.com

U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released an official statement, as well as a statement via social media, in reaction to the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people on Thursday. The former...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Slight Risk of Severe Weather for Much of Alabama Thursday

2023 has kicked off a pretty active severe weather season for the Yellowhammer State. Currently, we are monitoring a system that will impact our coverage areas from Thursday morning into the afternoon. Risk Level. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Alabama under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms which...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama

Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
HALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Powerful storms slam South; at least 7 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press […]
SELMA, AL
