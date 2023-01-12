ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
VERMONT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)

Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of ​​cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Rhode Island

Rhode Island ranks as the smallest state in the United States and the seventh-least populous. However, this tiny state boasts the second-highest population density in the country. With so many people crammed into such a small space, it’s easy to overlook Rhode Island’s natural beauty. This would be a mistake, given Rhode Island boasts incredible ecological diversity within such a small space. Rhode Island contains numerous sandy beaches and islands off its shoreline, hence its nickname, The Ocean State. The state also possesses a rare type of rock (Cumberlandite) that is found only in the state!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Best Skiing In Alaska: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions

Best Skiing In Alaska: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you love to ski, you must check out Alaska. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most epic places on earth to hit the slopes. Not only do you get to ski on some seriously gorgeous mountains, but the variety of terrain is unbeatable. So whether you’re a complete pro looking for a challenge or just starting out and want some easier runs, Alaska has something for you. And the best part? The snow is always perfect – light and dry thanks to the high altitude and cold temps.
ALASKA STATE
thelostlongboarder.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Trail | Hiking in Chiricahua National Monument

Chiricahua National Monument is a very scenic sky island in the southern Arizona desert with interesting history and incredible geology throughout. There are several trails to choose from for hiking in Chiricahua National Monument but if you’re looking for a short and sweet hike with a view, hiking Sugarloaf Mountain Trail may be a good option for you! Sugarloaf Mountain Trail climbs 470 feet in about one mile to a fire lookout tower on top of a rounded mountain. Enjoy great views from the trail on the climb up as well as panoramic views from the top!
ARIZONA STATE
lafamilytravel.com

Shenandoah National Park Camping With Kids

So said the author to his bewildered wife. It was around 2:00 AM when I completed a successful night stargazing and photographing the milky way in the Big Meadow’s area of Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. My family’s campsite, directly along the Appalachian Trail (AT), was perfect: adorned by wildflowers and shaded by oak and birch trees.
VIRGINIA STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Acquires Almost 200 Acres

Nearly 200 acres of rolling, forested landscape has been obtained by the National Park Service at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. The land, part of the former Brandywine Golf Course, had been held by the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Park Service closed on purchase of 198 acres on December 28. The Conservancy retained 15 acres. The transaction was for the appraised price of $3.1 million.
GEORGIA STATE

