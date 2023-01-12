Read full article on original website
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park
The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
nationalparkstraveler.org
National Park Service Again Reversing Hunting Regs On National Preserves In Alaska
Once again the National Park Service is moving to reverse itself on hunting and trapping regulations in national preserves in Alaska, moving to ban controversial sport hunting practices such as using donuts or grease-soaked bread to lure bears within range. Back in the fall of 2015 the Park Service adopted...
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
tourcounsel.com
Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)
Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Rhode Island
Rhode Island ranks as the smallest state in the United States and the seventh-least populous. However, this tiny state boasts the second-highest population density in the country. With so many people crammed into such a small space, it’s easy to overlook Rhode Island’s natural beauty. This would be a mistake, given Rhode Island boasts incredible ecological diversity within such a small space. Rhode Island contains numerous sandy beaches and islands off its shoreline, hence its nickname, The Ocean State. The state also possesses a rare type of rock (Cumberlandite) that is found only in the state!
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
CNBC
U.S. National Parks, including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, will be free on MLK Day—and 4 other days this year
If you've been looking for an excuse to visit one of America's more than 400 national parks, now is your chance. The US National Park Service will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion National Park on Monday, Jan. 16 as part of its 2023 "fee-free days."
Cross country skiing vs trail running in winter
We take a look at the benefits and downsides of cross country skiing vs trail running in winter to help you choose the best fast-paced adventure this season
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Alaska: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Alaska: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you love to ski, you must check out Alaska. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most epic places on earth to hit the slopes. Not only do you get to ski on some seriously gorgeous mountains, but the variety of terrain is unbeatable. So whether you’re a complete pro looking for a challenge or just starting out and want some easier runs, Alaska has something for you. And the best part? The snow is always perfect – light and dry thanks to the high altitude and cold temps.
thelostlongboarder.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Trail | Hiking in Chiricahua National Monument
Chiricahua National Monument is a very scenic sky island in the southern Arizona desert with interesting history and incredible geology throughout. There are several trails to choose from for hiking in Chiricahua National Monument but if you’re looking for a short and sweet hike with a view, hiking Sugarloaf Mountain Trail may be a good option for you! Sugarloaf Mountain Trail climbs 470 feet in about one mile to a fire lookout tower on top of a rounded mountain. Enjoy great views from the trail on the climb up as well as panoramic views from the top!
lafamilytravel.com
Shenandoah National Park Camping With Kids
So said the author to his bewildered wife. It was around 2:00 AM when I completed a successful night stargazing and photographing the milky way in the Big Meadow’s area of Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park. My family’s campsite, directly along the Appalachian Trail (AT), was perfect: adorned by wildflowers and shaded by oak and birch trees.
Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch reopens reservations for 2023: Here's how to book
Phantom Ranch, the only lodging at the bottom of Grand Canyon, will open with limited availability in 2023. Here's how to book your hike or mule ride.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Acquires Almost 200 Acres
Nearly 200 acres of rolling, forested landscape has been obtained by the National Park Service at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. The land, part of the former Brandywine Golf Course, had been held by the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Park Service closed on purchase of 198 acres on December 28. The Conservancy retained 15 acres. The transaction was for the appraised price of $3.1 million.
