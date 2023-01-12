Read full article on original website
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
With a sale of Chinese yuan, Russia kicks off 2023 forex intervention
MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia said it would resume foreign currency interventions with the sale of yuan from Friday, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions.
Germany falls to bottom rung of investment ranking on energy costs, labour shortage
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany's attractiveness as an investment location has fallen four places to 18th of 21 in a ranking of industrial economies by economic research institute ZEW, newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Monday.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Almost half of global strategists think Russia could become a failed state within the next 10 years
Economic collapse and social upheaval could be in the cards for Russia and Putin by 2033.
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
China may be trying to maintain its relationships with the West even while continuing to buy up Russian energy, one historian told Insider.
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates
About 100 Ukrainians are bound for Fort Sill in Oklahoma to learn how to use the Patriot missile defense system. Live updates.
The West’s oil war against Russia is starting to take its toll — sparking calls for tougher measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut
The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.
Ukraine's Massive Arsenal of Western Tanks Grows as Russia Advances
On the same day that Russia claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine learned its military will soon be bolstered with Polish tanks.
Russia threatens to seize property from businesses in occupied Ukraine that refuse to use ruble
Moscow has threatened to seize all property and finances from Ukrainian businesses that refuse to conduct sales using the Russian ruble in occupied areas.
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
Russia moves airborne special forces to Donbas as Kyiv warns of 'decisive' fight ahead
The fight for the Donbas has become the epicenter for the war in Ukraine as Russia moves in its special forces and Kyiv warns the next few months will be "decisive" in the war's outcome.
