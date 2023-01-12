ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Binance Is Bleeding Assets, $12 Billion Gone In Less Than 60 Days, Cardano is Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol is set to be the presale of the year

Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have had a rough 2022. Exchanges are imploding, protocols are going bankrupt, and trillions of dollars in crypto asset valuation are vaporizing off the market. The year’s highlight was FTX’s unprecedented collapse that took the whole crypto market by storm. Following the event, many...
bitcoinist.com

Capitalix Review: CFDs and Forex Trading Simplified

You’re ready to venture into the world of crypto CFDs and Forex trading, but where do you start? Well, the first step in trading is to find a broker, but with numerous brokers and platforms out there, knowing which one is right for you can be difficult. Capitalix is...
dctribalmedia.com

Sweden allowed to join NATO

Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
The Hill

Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer

Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.

