ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week. Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy