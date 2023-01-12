Read full article on original website
Valley man who was dragged 500 feet by truck needs help, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
SAPD searching for missing 8-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for you help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
New Braunfels teen missing for a week, police say
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels authorities continue looking for a teen who has been missing for a week. Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department say Alyssa Lerma, 16, was last seen leaving her Avery Park neighborhood home on the morning of Jan. 6. She was with her dog which has since been reunited with family, but Alyssa remains missing.
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
KSAT 12
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A mother was picking up her two teens on the South Side after they finished selling candy when they ran across the street and were struck by a pickup truck, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Roosevelt Avenue...
'He's supposed to bury me': Parents of cyclist killed in hit-and-run plead for answers
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle on Culebra Road. His body was left on the side of the street. That was four months ago. His mother and father hoped for answers over the holidays, but the person responsible for their son's death is still walking free.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KTSA
SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA ) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a suspect in custody after a woman was hit by a car intentionally near downtown. Pennie Gomez, 36, is now facing a charge of murder after her arrest Thursday, and she is also being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAPD: Woman fatally struck by car amid chaos of west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 28-year-old woman was killed after she was hit and dragged through a west-side street by a driver fleeing the scene of a large fight Wednesday night. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived to the area of Angela Walk and South Picoso...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
KTSA
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.
San Antonio birria-based food truck to open first restaurant
The food truck will stay too.
foxsanantonio.com
Animal Care Officers save beloved pet dog from garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A dog named Max was saved from a garage fire around noon on Thursday on San Antonio's East Side. Two Animal Care Officers, McAllister and Colon, made a quick response to a home after seeing black smoke rising towards the sky. The two wanted to make sure that everyone was alright and followed the smoke from 6 blocks away.
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
