ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
COOLIDGE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

2 Critical Following Severe Collision | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New details emerge about deadly pileup on I-10 in Chandler

PHOENIX – State highway patrol authorities released more details Friday about a deadly, fiery pileup on a Phoenix-area freeway the previous day. Five people trapped inside two burning passenger vehicles died in the predawn wreck Thursday on eastbound Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy