DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
One dead, another hurt after crash near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road
One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
2 Critical Following Severe Collision | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog
PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
South Phoenix chop shop crackdown ends with 19 stolen cars recovered, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A salvage yard owner has been arrested during a south Phoenix chop shop investigation that ended with the recovery of more than a dozen stolen cars, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety announced Wednesday. Detectives were inspecting salvage yards near 43rd Avenue and Broadway on Jan. 17 in...
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
'I'm so glad you found the light': Valley family mourns loved one killed in fiery I-10 crash
PHOENIX — Andrew Standifird’s life was in the midst of a turnaround when a horrific semi-truck crash claimed his life. The 28-year-old father of three was a beloved son and husband. However, he dealt with addiction issues throughout his life. "Andrew was a very charismatic, loving, giving, just...
Weekend I-17 closures irk residents, invited by businesses
For some who live and work along portions of 35th Avenue, they feel like when there are weekend closures on Interstate 17... the street becomes what some on social media have called “I-17 Junior.”
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
Man in critical condition after shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix Saturday morning.
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
New details emerge about deadly pileup on I-10 in Chandler
PHOENIX – State highway patrol authorities released more details Friday about a deadly, fiery pileup on a Phoenix-area freeway the previous day. Five people trapped inside two burning passenger vehicles died in the predawn wreck Thursday on eastbound Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
