WIBW
TFD Captain injured in crash released from hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighter that was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning, January 12, has been released from the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. Captain Ty C. Forshee, 45, of Auburn was hurt in a Thursday morning crash. The crash log indicates that emergency...
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EDITOR'S NOTE: Because the Saline County Sheriff's booking webpage has not been updated for several days, the following is the booking list as sent to media each morning. The names are in the order they appear on the list. There are no photos.
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
1350kman.com
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
KVOE
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
WIBW
Economic Impact Summary demonstrates Fort Riley’s positive impact
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) -For a second consecutive year, the Fort Riley’s financial impact on the area topped $1.8 billion. The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary is now available. The summary reveals the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the 2022 fiscal year.
WIBW
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future. “It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the...
1350kman.com
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
KVOE
Work continues on Emporia Water Treatment Plant’s ozone disinfection system
If you live in the city of Emporia and your water either tastes or smells funny, there’s a reason why. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there have been some issues with the Water Treatment Plant’s ozone system, meaning a possible “difference in taste and odor” for tap water.
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
WIBW
No. 11 K-State falls to No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 17 TCU 82-68 in Fort Worth. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 pts and 8 boards, National Player of the Week Markquis Nowell followed with 16 pts.
