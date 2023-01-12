ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Deputy injured after MCSO vehicle involved in crash with semi in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an early morning crash in Tempe on Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Baseline and Rural road around 4 a.m. and involved an MCSO vehicle and semi-truck. Tempe police say that they believe the deputy was headed southbound in the intersection when they were t-boned by a semi-truck traveling eastbound. MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the driver of the semi, he was also taken to an area hospital. Arizona’s Family crews at the scene saw the man able to walk before getting onto a gurney. Video from the scene shows the MCSO SUV heavily damaged and smashed up into the semi.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO deputy hurt in semi-truck involved crash in Tempe

Police say a man pulled out a gun at the Chevron gas station at the corner of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road. About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park located just north of Tucson, because of flooding from a recent storm. Big Game, Big Give returns to...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, two others hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and two others are is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot, but he died at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Goodyear hit-and-run of man, dog

PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that left a man and his dog dead. The Goodyear Police Department said Joy Joyner, 24, of Phoenix was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Monday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Not charges for Avondale gas station clerk who shot suspected armed robber

Body-cam of Phoenix officer shooting man raising questions about language barrier. Some questions are being raised about the language barrier between the man and the officers and why the stun guns didn’t work. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. Hundreds of campers are stuck in Tucson and while floodwaters start...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, woman hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in west Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Officers arrived and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy