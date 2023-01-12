ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A series of storms

Three storms are lining up to move in over the next 6 days. The first storm hits this afternoon through Sunday. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and once again significant mountain snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS will be in effect for all Utah...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
utahstories.com

SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting

From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Relax and recover in therapeutic waters

Relax and recover in the therapeutic waters at the only Utah Crater in Midway, Utah. Guests can swim, soak, snorkel, and scuba dive in the warm water. The crater maintains a 95-degree temperature year-round. Utah Crater sits below 55-foot beehive limestone dome with water about 65-feet deep and heated by...
MIDWAY, UT
KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays

DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
DRAPER, UT
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
DRAPER, UT
890kdxu.com

Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival

This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

