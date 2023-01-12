Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
A series of storms
Three storms are lining up to move in over the next 6 days. The first storm hits this afternoon through Sunday. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and once again significant mountain snow. WINTER STORM WARNINGS will be in effect for all Utah...
KUTV
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
KSLTV
Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. “I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful,” Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
Rare weather 'phenomenon' seen at Salt Lake City school
No matter how many times you think you've seen it all, Mother Nature always comes up with new ways to surprise and entertain.
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude ski resorts, all in Utah’s Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, have the most snow of any resort in the U.S. Mammoth Mountain, Sierra at Tahoe, Boreal and Dodge Ridge in California are also seeing above-average snow this winter.
utahstories.com
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting
From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
kjzz.com
Sheet metal spread across I-15 in Davis County after semi loses load causing major delays
SUNSET, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a semi lost its load and scattered several sheets of sheet metal along I-15 in Davis County. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost his load after a sudden slow down Thursday near milepost 337 on northbound I-15 in Sunset.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Relax and recover in therapeutic waters
Relax and recover in the therapeutic waters at the only Utah Crater in Midway, Utah. Guests can swim, soak, snorkel, and scuba dive in the warm water. The crater maintains a 95-degree temperature year-round. Utah Crater sits below 55-foot beehive limestone dome with water about 65-feet deep and heated by...
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
kjzz.com
Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays
DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
kjzz.com
Questions on who to blame arise as water continues to flow into Draper homes
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As water continues to flow inside some Draper homes, questions begin to be raised on who's to blame. At least three homeowners dug through the cement to find water just below the surface and used temporary pumps to send that water into shower drains. Otherwise, their basement floors would still be underwater.
890kdxu.com
Sad Day As Iconic BBQ Pit Stop Store Closing For Good This Weekend
Troy Poll said he's lost track at how many times someone has come into his store looking for a plate of BBQ. "I always tell them we don't sell BBQ, but we do sell the stuff so you can make great BBQ yourself," said Poll, who has owned the BBQ Pit Stop since its opening in April of 2020.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City adopts strategy to eliminate traffic-related fatalities
SALT LAKE CITY — A growing concern over Utah’s road safety has prompted Salt Lake City to join the Vision Zero Network, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday. In 2022, 320 lives were lost on roads within the state according to UDOT and DPS. The network is a national...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
