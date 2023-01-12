Read full article on original website
Nebraska Education Funding Plan Introduced
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is proposing a major overhaul and increase in state funding of education……. Pillen says his goals include more money for schools while cutting property taxes….. Pillen says special education needs to be fully funded…. The plan would increase education funding by two point five...
Opposition to the Proposed Sales Tax Cut
The bill to cut the state sales tax on groceries in South Dakota was officially introduced in the House. The bill is a priority of Governor Kristi Noem. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the state Retailers Association, says they will oppose the bill….. Sanderson says they are concerned about...
SD Legislators Wrap First Week of the Session
South Dakota legislators spent most of their four days in Pierre last week getting organized, listening to speeches, and introducing bills. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says it was a pretty positive time…. Representatives elected Hugh Bartels of Watertown as Speaker on a 53 to 14 vote....
Jason Glodt Named SD Director for NFIB
The National Federation of Independent Business has named Jason Glodt of Pierre as their state director. He says small business comes naturally to him….. Glodt says NFIB will stand with small businesses across the state…. Glodt says they reach legislative stands by consensus…. Glodt was a member...
Lewis & Clark Regional Water System Sets Construction Plans
After getting a couple more rounds of federal funding, it will be a busy construction season for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Executive Director Troy Larson says they have some contracts in place…. The project struggled last summer to keep up with water demand as a large...
SD PUC Upholds Hearing Schedule for the Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline Project
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission rejected an effort by landowners to halt a hearing for a carbon dioxide pipeline. Attorney Brian Jorde, an attorney representing the landowners, said Summit Carbon Solutions missed their deadline for notifications of the impending project…. Brett Koenecke, an attorney for Summit Carbon Solutions,...
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, punctuating his inauguration with references to Black history that included an acknowledgement of the enslaved people who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol. Before his inaugural speech,...
Minnesota Ag Expo
The Minnesota Ag Expo will be getting underway tomorrow bringing Ag Groups from across the state together to showcase agriculture. We talk with Bob Worth, President of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Iowa Beef Industry Council Names Mike Anderson as Executive Director
The Iowa Beef Industry Council board of directors selected Mike Anderson of Ames, Iowa to lead as executive director of the Iowa Beef Checkoff organization. Anderson comes to the beef council after 17 years with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach where he served as program director of 4-H manager of 4-H Agriculture and Natural Resources. Anderson is experienced in personnel and program management through his background in coordinating 4-H livestock superintendents and shows at the Iowa State Fair, implementing Iowa 4-H online enrollment and identification programs and hosting several state 4-H events and activities.
Iowa State Fair Names Jeremy Parsons as Next Fair Manager
The Iowa State Fair has named its new executive director after the retirement of longtime fair manager Gary Slater. Jeremy Parsons who has served as the executive director of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa has now been named as the chief executive officer for the Iowa State Fair. Parsons will begin his duties as the new state fair manager beginning in March. He brings with him more than 30 years’ experience with fair management.
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
