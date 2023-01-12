The Iowa State Fair has named its new executive director after the retirement of longtime fair manager Gary Slater. Jeremy Parsons who has served as the executive director of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa has now been named as the chief executive officer for the Iowa State Fair. Parsons will begin his duties as the new state fair manager beginning in March. He brings with him more than 30 years’ experience with fair management.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO