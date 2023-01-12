Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
Putin's war against Ukraine will ruin Russia
Vladimir Putin is pondering the impacts of his war against Ukraine. But there is no chance for redemption.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
Russians Face Freezing to Death As They Run Out of Fuel To Heat Homes
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a coal shortage in the Russian town of Kamen-na-Obi and criminal proceedings could be initiated.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently ended a complex strike on a Russian electricity distribution center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
A viral Twitter video shows Russians holding alarming graphic photos, begging the US & UK to stop sending weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
A Russian soldier reveals recent demolition of ammo- He says it's required to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
A recent recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic indicates that Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This intentional destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
