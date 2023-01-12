ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This NFL coordinator has been on the rise for years. But why hasn't he been made a head coach yet?

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ci9pp_0kCBQFDp00

Over the past two decades, no coach has interviewed for more NFL head-coaching jobs without being hired than Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

According to USA TODAY Sports research, which tracked interviews using team announcements and news media reports, Bieniemy has interviewed for 15 head-coaching positions with 14 different teams over the past four hiring cycles. (He's twice been a candidate with the New York Jets.) Only eight teams during that span have hired a new head coach and not interviewed Bieniemy.

Yet despite his popularity as a candidate, the 53-year-old former running back has yet to be hired — a fact that has perplexed academics, coaches and others around the NFL, while turning Bieniemy into a poster child for the league's diversity issues.

"For whatever reason, he’s gotten caught up in this cycle of interviews with no head coaching offers," said Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance. "It does make you wonder."

The Chiefs declined to make Bieniemy available for an interview, and his agent did not respond to messages. But in 2020, the coach told USA TODAY Sports he was ready for a head-coaching opportunity , and hopeful about finding the right fit.

"When it comes to hiring, I can’t control what goes on in the owner’s head. I can’t force them to make the decision," Bieniemy said at the time . "My job is to make sure that when I’m in there giving that interview, I’m being my most authentic self. They get to see me, feel me for who I am and what I’m about."

Is Bieniemy a hot candidate for the 2023 NFL season?

It's unclear if Bieniemy will receive more interview opportunities in the next few weeks. But American University professor N. Jeremi Duru worries that he, like other coaching candidates before him, might now be in a precarious position — a hot-shot coaching candidate who's been in the mix for so long that his odds go cold.

"This narrative begins to develop that, 'hey maybe this person isn’t getting a job year after year for a reason.' And it’s unfortunate, and it’s unfair, but I’m worried that some owners are now running that narrative with respect to Eric Bieniemy," Duru explained.

"It would seem as though it should be an easy decision to hire Eric Bieniemy as a head coach. Now, because of that narrative, I think an owner who does it would be viewed as going out on a limb and really taking a chance."

With Bieniemy at the helm, the Chiefs' offense has been consistently among the NFL's best by a wide range of statistical markers — prompting researchers like Kennesaw State professor Joshua Pitts to explore his case in-depth.

In a study published last year , Pitts and two of his colleagues examined promotion probabilities among NFL coordinators from 2003 to 2020 and found that Black coordinators weren't statistically more or less likely than white coordinators to be hired as head coaches — with one notable exception. From 2018 to 2020, the researchers found evidence that Black coordinators were significantly less likely to get hired.

By changing only Bieniemy's race in their statistical models, they found that his estimated probability of becoming a head coach in 2020 increased by nearly 15%.

"His race has definitely harmed his likelihood of becoming a head coach," Pitts said. "Now is that because of discrimination, or is that because of something else? I don’t know."

Chiefs' success makes interview process more challenging

NBC Sports analyst and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said he believes Bieniemy has, in some ways, been a victim of his team's success. Because the Chiefs are consistently in the playoffs, Bieniemy usually has had to squeeze interviews in between game prep, or hope a team will wait until after the season to interview him.

"He’s got a small window and he’s the hot commodity, so he’s doing three, four, five interviews in a cycle. You can’t be as prepared and you can’t know as much about the team," Dungy explained.

"I think the way we do it is ridiculous now. I would recommend no interviews, no hiring until after the Super Bowl, to make it fair for everybody."

In the meantime, Bieniemy continues to wait. Of the 15 coaches hired instead of him since 2019, seven have already been fired. An eighth, Bruce Arians, retired last spring.

"This is what I’ve always said: They can fire you! That’s what they do in the NFL," ESPN analyst Herm Edwards said. "(Bieniemy) deserves an opportunity at least."

Edwards, a former Chiefs head coach, said he thinks Bieniemy's best move at this point would be to wait until current head coach Andy Reid retires, in hopes that owner Clark Hunt will hire him as Reid's successor.

"I think the owner who does give Eric Bieniemy a chance will be rewarded substantially," added Duru. "But we’ll see if that happens."

Contributing: Jim Sergent

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This NFL coordinator has been on the rise for years. But why hasn't he been made a head coach yet?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
ClutchPoints

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

750K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy