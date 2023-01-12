Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently investigating a major crash involving one vehicle that happened in the 1800 block of E Pinhook Road near Clifford Road.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 2:45 am. The crash is a result of the operator of the vehicle striking the cement curb in front of 1800 E Pinhook Road and traveling off the roadway for several yards before hitting a tree.

As a result, the operator of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Jmarius Charles of Lafayette, was killed due to injuries caused from the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.