Kearney Hub
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big
Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
doniphanherald.com
Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing
Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal
Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
3 News Now
Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries
Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure. On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant ...
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete
Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Full court press on Dylan Raiola, Juwan Gary out indefinitely, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team’s coaching staff isn’t messing around when it comes to trying to land Dylan Raiola. That’s probably a good thing considering that one of the schools the top 2024 prospect is said to be considering is the Georgia Bulldogs. On Friday, Nebraska football...
saturdaytradition.com
Zavier Betts, who recently left Huskers program, returning to Nebraska football in 2023, per report
Zavier Betts stepped away from Nebraska football last year. Betts has since entered the transfer portal, but could be returning to play for the Huskers in 2023, per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Betts is reportedly intending to rejoin the team and play for Matt Rhule. Betts was a former...
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
waynedailynews.com
Join The Nebraska Game And Parks Team Today, Career Fair Set For February 4
ASHLAND – An early February career fair is being scheduled by the Nebraska Game and Parks. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the career fair will be on February 4 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M
Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
