Nebraska City, NE

doniphanherald.com

Papillion-La Vista South sophomore revved up about sprint car racing

Cole Vanderheiden is revved up about racing. The sophomore at Papillion La Vista South High School is looking forward to getting behind the wheel for his fourth season of racing this spring. Cole started racing karts in 2020 and found he was more comfortable with a flat kart than a...
PAPILLION, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal

Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries

Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure.  On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
LINCOLN, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Point Acquires Omaha Properties for $67M

Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the two communities. Hamilton Point Investments LLC, has purchased two communities in Omaha, Neb. Acquisition financing, secured through Northmarq, totaled $67.3 million for both properties. Vantage at Coventry and Vantage at Stone Creek feature 588 units combined. The acquisition loans have a seven-year term with...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City

Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE

