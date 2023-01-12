Broncos played close games vs. playoff teams in 2022

The Denver Broncos had a terrible season in 2022 — their 5-12 record makes that undeniable.

Some of the team’s scorelines suggest the Broncos might not have been quite as bad as their record suggests, though. Denver lost eight games by just one score, tying an NFL record.

All four of their losses to playoff-bound points were by a single score: 1-point to the Seattle Seahawks, 3-points to the Los Angeles Chargers, 1-point to the Baltimore Ravens and 6- and 3-point losses to the Kansas City Chiefs.

And three of the Broncos’ five wins in 2022 came against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chargers, who all reached the postseason.

Perhaps the team isn’t too far away from being on the same level of some of the NFL’s playoff clubs.

After a 31-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday, safety Justin Simmons recounted some of the team’s close contests against top teams.

“[J]ust thinking off the top of my head, 10-9 loss at Baltimore. Granted, Lamar [Jackson] went out early, but that’s a playoff team right there,” Simmons said. “Both games against Kansas City, down to the wire, just couldn’t find ways to finish those. I think they’re the No. 1 seed. And obviously played the Chargers earlier on in the year in overtime and had them on the ropes there. I said the thing for us is that we just have to find ways to close out games.

“Things got a little sloppy today, but we ultimately found a way to close it out and get a win. I know they pulled a few starters there, but for us to go out there and find a way to win and end a season on a positive note, I feel that was important for not only us, who put so much work into it, but for the fans as well, who deserve it. The season wasn’t what we all wanted, but it ended on a positive for all of us there.”

The Broncos are now seeking a new head coach. With the right coach and system (and better injury luck), Denver might be able to get back on track quickly in 2023.