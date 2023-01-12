ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
KATV

Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
THV11

U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
KATV

4TH & MAIN: Five decades of broadcast history

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After more than 50 years at 401 Main St., KATV has moved locations to the Riverdale area. The hundreds of employees who have passed through the doors of the station have created memories while delivering the news and entertainment to the viewers of Arkansas. Several...
