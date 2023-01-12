Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
KATV
Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
KATV
Suspect on the run after Mayflower I-40 shooting leaves one wounded, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was wounded in a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower, Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office. Police have determined that the shooting took place at approximately 12:20 p.m. The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office previously...
U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
KATV
Fayetteville detectives search to find answers after dog finds human jawbone in backyard
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville detectives are working to find answers after a dog found what appeared to be a human jawbone Wednesday. Our content news partners at 40/29 News said the discovery led Fayetteville death scene investigators behind a home in a residential neighborhood near UAMS. "I think...
KATV
Police search for Sherwood men after they left Walmart without paying, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police need your help identifying two men involved in a Sherwood Walmart theft. Officials said on Jan. 1, the two men exited the Walmart Neighborhood Market with approximately $200 worth of unpaid merchandise. If you are able to identify these men and know where they...
KATV
Thieves break into car at Murray Park and charge over $1500 on woman's credit cards
One Little Rock woman experienced a car break-in at Murray Park earlier this week. Lara Farrar said she normally doesn't take her purse in her car when she goes to the park, but she figured she could hide it well enough to avoid issues. "I thought because my windows were...
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
KATV
Former Arkansas jailer, accused of delivering contraband for fast food to inmates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inmates in an Arkansas jail are getting more than just Uber eats delivered to them. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, 21-year-old Austin Taylor, who worked at the Independence County Jail, is facing charges for delivering drugs and tobacco to inmates in fast food burgers.
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Police investigate after Pine Bluff shooting left one man dead
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At about 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a vehicle with a male inside who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
PBPD: Man killed in Monday night shooting at intersection
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
Family wants answers after loved one dies more than a year after being in a hit and run
The family of Gregory Brown says it’s been in agony after their loved one was hit by a car in November of 2021 and died more than a year later.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Pike Avenue
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured one person in the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
KATV
Pygmy goat at Little Rock Animal Village is looking for a forever home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Animals up for adoption are not just limited to dogs and cats, Little Rock Animal Village has a Pygmy goat up for adoption. The Little Rock Animal Village said that the new home of the goat would have to be outside of city limits. LRAV...
KATV
$11 million investment in Conway to help tackle nation's drug shortage
The City of Conway will be home to a new business in the upcoming year. Turbare Manufacturing is investing $11 million in a 44,000 square ft. warehouse located at 975 Jeanette Dr. in Southeast Conway. The company is a 503 B compounding pharmacy and will manufacture drugs on the Food...
KATV
4TH & MAIN: Five decades of broadcast history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After more than 50 years at 401 Main St., KATV has moved locations to the Riverdale area. The hundreds of employees who have passed through the doors of the station have created memories while delivering the news and entertainment to the viewers of Arkansas. Several...
