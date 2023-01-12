Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault
FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
kmaland.com
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
