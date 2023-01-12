ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
LUFKIN, TX
KPLC TV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man struck by train, later dies

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end...
LUFKIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison

A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas

Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy