KLTV
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
Two Nacogdoches Students Earn a Spot to Perform on All-State Band
Nacogdoches High School senior Aidan Finnerud and junior Audrey Bray will perform with the All-State Band on February 11 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic and Convention. Aidan and Audrey were named to the Class...
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Scotty McCreery set to perform at ‘Good for Country’ concert for East Texas Food Bank
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Good for Country concert will be held on March 4, 2023 with big names set to perform for a good cause. Country artist Scotty McCreery will be headlining the concert with Travis Denning and Jackson Pigg performing as well. McCreery rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American […]
KPLC TV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
East Texas News
Livingston man struck by train, later dies
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
KLTV
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end...
bluebonnetnews.com
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
NFR Bulls and Bull Riders Return to Lufkin for Xtreme Bull Bash
The Badders Law Firm Xtreme Bull Bash presented by Lufkin Ford is coming to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday, February 11. Gates will open at 6 pm and the bull riding will get underway at 7:30. The first-ever Bull Bash took place at the...
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Man pleads guilty in Kilgore woman's death
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Henderson man has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 stabbing death of a Kilgore woman, according to Gregg County court records. Calvin Marcellus Anderson, 33, was indicted on murder charges Nov. 30, 2021, along with Kendall Damaal Johnson, 34, of Tyler in the death of La’Shekia “Shekia” Shardae Kenney in Kilgore.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for Cole Duane Jackson on his 50th birthday
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are still looking for Cole Duane Jackson who disappeared from Timpson in 2006. According to officials, Jackson disappeared 16 years and six months ago at the age of 33 meaning that Jan. 10 would be his 50th birthday. Officials said that Jackson was […]
kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
K-Fox 95.5
