Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas
According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
KTRE
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. On Wednesday, January 12, the Palestine Police Department says they received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student at Palestine High School. During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, band director Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020. The student has now graduated from the high school.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
KPLC TV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
NFR Bulls and Bull Riders Return to Lufkin for Xtreme Bull Bash
The Badders Law Firm Xtreme Bull Bash presented by Lufkin Ford is coming to the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center in Lufkin on Saturday, February 11. Gates will open at 6 pm and the bull riding will get underway at 7:30. The first-ever Bull Bash took place at the...
KTRE
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically. Braxton Warren said he was on his way to a gas station at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when he noticed something in the roadway along Rhones Quarter Road. Updated: 6 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks...
KLTV
Vehicle collides with gas pump in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision with a gas pump at a DK gas station. The incident occurred near U.S. 259 and Harris Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to prevent...
KTRE
Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack
SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
Crumbl Cookies Preparing A Yummy Grand Opening In Lufkin, Texas
We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.
kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
