ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICKS 105

Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas

According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine High School teacher was arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. On Wednesday, January 12, the Palestine Police Department says they received a report of an improper relationship between an educator and a student at Palestine High School. During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, band director Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020. The student has now graduated from the high school.
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage ISD under soft lockdown due to nearby manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – All Carthage ISD campuses are under a soft lockdown “due to a police search for a suspect,” according to the district. In a release, the district said on Thursday morning the search located near Baker-Koonce Intermediate led to the soft lockdown status but that students and staff are not perceived to […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KPLC TV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collides with gas pump in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision with a gas pump at a DK gas station. The incident occurred near U.S. 259 and Harris Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to prevent...
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

SCOTUS declines review of lower court’s ruling allowing Union Pacific to leave Palestine. While this week’s decision by the Supreme Court to not review a lower court’s ruling means Union Pacific could be closer to pulling out of town, they would not do so without the risk of sanctions from a state district court, which previously ordered the railroad to stay.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Crumbl Cookies Preparing A Yummy Grand Opening In Lufkin, Texas

We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas

If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas

Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

BUDGET BUSTER: Enter to Win a $500 Visa Gift Card

Spend a little more than you wanted to last holiday? Trying to pay your electric bill for December's Clark Griswold-style decor? Need a few more bucks to break even?. We're here to help with our $500 Budget Buster! You could win a $500 prepaid Visa gift card that can be used for gas, groceries, bills, and so much more thanks to our friends at Pilgrim's Nacogdoches -starting wages up to $19.75 and a sign on bonus of $2500. Apply online or in person today!
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy