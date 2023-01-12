ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair

By Jennifer Correa
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ba68_0kCBMRr700

Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.

Once complete, the site will bring several acres of agriculture learning to Martin County. It will also house areas for equestrian, live stock arenas, and a motorcross course.

One of the areas will focus on Agland. The section is an area to learn about sustainable agriculture and showcase technology that will one day be used in our area.

"In Florida, you have predators, you have animals that eat your crops, you have weather issues, and all kinds of challenges," Jay Spicer, the executive director of the Martin County Fair Association said. "To move into the new technologies, where a lot of it's either in a greenhouse or indoors in a vertical farm setting, and it's protected. Those crops will not only propagate quicker, but they're cleaner, and they're bigger, and they don't need all the chemicals and things that are having necessary for fields."

The Treasure Coast Agriplex will also focus on education and teaching students about the different careers in agriculture.

"Children are the future. They have to learn how to fend for themselves and how to grow for themselves," Spicer said. "We have a educational program for field trips. We have 21 Different ag ventures, for kids to come and experience class by class."

The site is on Citrus Boulevard in Indiantown near the Indiantown Airport and the new Indiantown High School. Trees are being cleared for the project but the non-profit is still looking for donations to fund the entire project. You can donate by clicking here.

Spicer hopes to open the facility in 2024.

Comments / 1

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In

Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
FORT PIERCE, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million

10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie

If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million

107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
FORT PIERCE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

County Pocket: Seaside Deli shutting its doors Saturday

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office posted an eviction notice for Seaside Deli on Jan.12. The deli, on State Road A1A just south of Briny Breezes, plans to stop its operations at about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo provided. By Joe Capozzi. The Seaside Deli will shut its doors...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy