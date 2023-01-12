ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Hanford Sentinel

Forget your resolutions | Life Notes

I must admit I’m not big on New Year resolutions. Mostly, because I don’t need any more help to feel like a loser. It’s unhealthy, though, to move forward without knowing where you are going. Our eyes need to be set on a destination. Typically, in the context of New Year’s resolutions, we talk about new goals you want to accomplish and there isn’t anything bad about that.
Hanford Sentinel

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy