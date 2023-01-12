Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
KTUL
Ryan Walters gets two state education positions, two salaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being extremely controversial among teachers, Ryan Walters now holds the two highest education positions in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education on Monday but did not make an announcement, Stitt’s office told NewsChannel 8 on Friday. This appointed role comes in addition to his new elected role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
New members announced at Oklahoma State Board of Education
A new slate of members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education is causing backlash because of their lack of experience with public schools.
city-sentinel.com
Joe Dorman of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy Praises Gov. Stitt's choice of Deb Shropshire to Lead Oklahoma Human Services
Oklahoma City – The chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) said Gov. Kevin Stitt made “one of his best decisions as governor” by appointing Dr. Deb Shropshire, M.D., to be executive director of Oklahoma Human Services. “I can’t imagine a single child...
city-sentinel.com
First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History
Oklahoma City-- Early in this New Year, state Representative Annie Menz, D-Norman, cast her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the history of the House. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the...
kosu.org
Headlines: Eizember execution, fluoride in drinking water & Thunder road win
State executes its first death row inmate for 2023. (KOSU) 59 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,502. (NewsOK) Tulsa doctor optimistic with virus decline. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma is dealing with a teacher certification crisis. (KOSU) State lawmaker wants to ban fluoride in drinking water. (KOSU)
kosu.org
Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Ponca City News
OSU Extension awarded funding to add Native American educator roles
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The northeast district of Oklahoma State University Extension has received two Native American Agriculture Fund grants to support new and ongoing partnerships with multiple Native American tribes and nations in Oklahoma. NAAF provides funding to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and...
kgou.org
Stitt reshapes Oklahoma state boards for education, veterans affairs as he starts second term
Gov. Kevin Stitt is reshaping two state boards he’s occasionally been at odds with. The State Board of Education and Veterans Commission will have a new look when they meet next as he removed and replaced four members on each board. The moves come as new state superintendent Ryan...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
KOCO
Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
Over $100 million set aside in Oklahoma for drug addiction treatment
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have proposed new legislation that would commit over $100 million for addiction treatment facilities, treatment programs, a scholarship endowment, and other initiatives using settlement funds from the tribe’s opioid and e-cigarette settlements. Chief...
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
okemahnewsleader.com
Attorney General O’Connor announces settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor announced four new settlements in the State’s opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation
The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
