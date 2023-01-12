ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
KTUL

Ryan Walters gets two state education positions, two salaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Despite being extremely controversial among teachers, Ryan Walters now holds the two highest education positions in Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt re-appointed Walters as Secretary of Education on Monday but did not make an announcement, Stitt’s office told NewsChannel 8 on Friday. This appointed role comes in addition to his new elected role as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
city-sentinel.com

First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History

Oklahoma City-- Early in this New Year, state Representative Annie Menz, D-Norman, cast her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the history of the House. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the...
kosu.org

Headlines: Eizember execution, fluoride in drinking water & Thunder road win

State executes its first death row inmate for 2023. (KOSU) 59 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,502. (NewsOK) Tulsa doctor optimistic with virus decline. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma is dealing with a teacher certification crisis. (KOSU) State lawmaker wants to ban fluoride in drinking water. (KOSU)
kosu.org

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
Ponca City News

OSU Extension awarded funding to add Native American educator roles

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The northeast district of Oklahoma State University Extension has received two Native American Agriculture Fund grants to support new and ongoing partnerships with multiple Native American tribes and nations in Oklahoma. NAAF provides funding to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and...
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
KOCO

Oklahoma has new law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond sworn in as AG

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has a new top law enforcement official as Gentner Drummond was sworn in as attorney general. KOCO 5 sat down with Drummond at his Oklahoma City offices to talk about his vision for the office. He said he has several priorities, including cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations and improving relationships with the state’s tribes, a relationship he describes as "dysfunctional."
5NEWS

Over $100 million set aside in Oklahoma for drug addiction treatment

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have proposed new legislation that would commit over $100 million for addiction treatment facilities, treatment programs, a scholarship endowment, and other initiatives using settlement funds from the tribe’s opioid and e-cigarette settlements. Chief...
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
okemahnewsleader.com

Attorney General O’Connor announces settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor announced four new settlements in the State’s opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation

The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
POPE COUNTY, AR

