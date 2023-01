SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings two adorable Louisiana puppers to meet KSLA’s Biskie Duncan and Meteorologist Matt Jones. On Jan, 13, little girl Nola and her brother Bourbon visit KSLA’s Cafe and bring the good times with them. Both pups are looking for a new home to bring joy to.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO