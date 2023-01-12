Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Gastonia man is on the run after investigators said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a gas station in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. Kings Mountain police were called to the Silver Express on Kings Street a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a reported stabbing. When officers got to the store, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
Gastonia police seek car break-in victims
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
Juvenile shot while attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bullet grazed a juvenile on Wednesday after they were attempting to steal a vehicle, police said Wednesday. The incident happened on Southwold Drive near Nations Ford Road on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Reward offered for details about shooting involving wrecker, Gaston Co. police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg after he tried to stop a tow truck operator from taking his car that was parked in a lot in Gaston County, investigators said. Officers were called to Hickory Grove Road, just north of McAdenville, for the shooting...
WCNC
Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information about his appearance in court. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged...
Police: 2 teens lead police on North Carolina car chase; 4-year-old found unharmed in vehicle
A four-year-old was in the car and found unharmed; the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects are in custody.
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
Man, 19, arrested in Charlotte shooting death
Deandre Hagler, 21, was shot and killed on Citiside Drive, near the Plaza, on Jan. 13. A 19-year-old man has been charged in Hagler's death, police said this week. CMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They found Hagler inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced Hagler dead at the scene.
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
Deputy bit by armed suspect’s dog while serving protection order
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect being served a domestic violence protection order had to be stunned when deputies attempted to give him the paperwork last Friday in Cleveland County. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to serve the order to Aaron Lee Thomas on...
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on North Carolina bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
Comments / 0