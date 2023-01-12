ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WCNC

Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Gastonia man is on the run after investigators said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a gas station in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. Kings Mountain police were called to the Silver Express on Kings Street a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a reported stabbing. When officers got to the store, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother Facing Charges After Her Child Was Kidnapped During Carjacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte mother is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse after her 4-year-old child was kidnapped during a carjacking. CMPD says the mother left the child inside a running car that was unlocked outside a laundromat on Central Avenue Monday night. Police say the child was left unattended for 20 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Gastonia Teen Found Safe

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar, who went missing last Friday, has been found safe. GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger to face judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with the rape of a passenger in Matthews last year was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information about his appearance in court. Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Man, 19, arrested in Charlotte shooting death

Deandre Hagler, 21, was shot and killed on Citiside Drive, near the Plaza, on Jan. 13. A 19-year-old man has been charged in Hagler's death, police said this week. CMPD officers responded to the 3600 block of Citiside Drive at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday. They found Hagler inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to save his life, paramedics pronounced Hagler dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Iredell County seeks suspect in Troutman killing

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A felony murder warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Investigators are looking for Carlton Michael Clarke, who they described as a 23-year-old Black man weighing 175 pounds...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

