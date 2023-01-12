Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
'Don't fix it if it isn't broken' | Two state bills seek to change third-grade retention law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two state lawmakers filed back-to-back bills to change a law that has the potential to hold a large portion of third-graders back across Tennessee. In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.
chattanoogacw.com
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Board meeting recap
The Bradley County School Board met last night. The meeting started with a moment of silence for Brittany and Dustin Dillard, the couple killed in the Christmas Day car crash on Highway 64. Brittany Dillard was a teacher at Walker Valley High School. Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Cash, thanked...
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
WTVCFOX
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 9-15
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 9-15. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
mymix1041.com
Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
mcnewstn.com
Jasper pumps the brakes on “truck parking” regulations ordinance
Jasper, Tenn. – After input from some residents and further discussion among the Board, the Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided to hold off on taking the final vote on an ordinance aimed at shoring up minimum requirements for truck stops and overnight truck parking. Though the ordinance’s goals seem to retain the Board’s support, further detail was sought in the ordinance’s language. Town Attorney Mark Raines reminded the Town’s monthly meeting attendees what brought the proposal about. “What this ordinance does is to regulate truck stops or overnight truck parking. There was a company that came before the Jasper Planning Commission inquiring about such restrictions. When it was realized that the Town didn’t have any regulations governing such establishments, it was thought that we might need to get some. So, the Planning Commission put together the ordinance. Basically it says there are certain basic requirements that any truck parking area is going to have to have, a hard surface, something to keep the dust down, there’s some concern about the noise, trying to keep it where it’s not just a big sound like a diesel engine running all over this place, mandated to have certain sanitary facilities connected to the Town’s sewer, and, there was a size restriction put in place. It has to be over 10 acres,” Raines said. There were questions brought up by the audience about the standards of the asphalt or paving in case such facilities were to be located on freshwater springs or other environmental considerations. This and a few other issues not explicitly covered in the ordinance finally convinced Mayor Jason Turner to motion to table the measure for more research to be completed. The Board agreed unanimously.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Athens man sentenced to prison for stealing almost $1M from energy company
A man was sentenced after admitting to taking almost $1 million from his company for over six years, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
WTVC
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
WDEF
Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
WTVCFOX
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Comments / 0