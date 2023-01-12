ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky House passes bill to reduce state income tax

By Karolina Buczek
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErgMe_0kCBMA6000

Kentucky House Republicans passed their top priority bill on a 79-19 vote on Thursday.

House Bill 1 would cut the personal income tax rate in Kentucky to 4%, beginning in 2024. It also codifies the rate reduction that went into effect this year. That set the income tax rate at 4.5% for 2023.

This is all part of the Republicans' plan to eventually get rid of income tax altogether. They believe these tax cuts will allow Kentuckians to keep more of their own money, spur future economic growth, and contribute the population growth.

"It's putting more money back into the hardworking Kentuckians' [pockets] across the Commonwealth," said Rep. Brandon Reed, the bill's sponsor. "They'll be able to spend their money like they see fit. They'll be able to pay down debt. They'll be able to pay for their families."

But opponents of the measure don't think the cuts are a good idea.

Democrats argue it would take more than $1 billion in tax revenue annually from the state's General Fund. They also believe the measure would mostly benefit the wealthy.

"This particular piece of legislation hurts lower-income Kentuckians and helps the wealthier, higher-income Kentuckians," said Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, a Democrat who voted against the bill. "It is not sustainable. Future legislators will have to raise taxes and we are not being fiscally responsible."

Pam Thomas with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy told lawmakers cutting the income tax to 4% would be a boon to Kentucky's wealthiest, who will get more than $11,000 a year.

"The typical Kentucky family - those in the middle class, like most of us - will retain between 38 cents and $5 a week from the reduction from 5% to 4% - hardly noticeable in day-to-day life," said Thomas.

However, Republicans dismissed those fears. Rep. Jason Petrie said Democratic critics have warned of pending increases to the sales tax rate since the legislature cut individual and corporate income tax rates from 6% to 5% in 2018, which hasn't happened.

"That narrative is just so bad for the public," said Petrie. "I mean, we're five years in - and I'll wait for the 6th year, the 7th, the 10th year, and the 15th year where everybody's still saying we have to raise taxes, everything's going to hell in a hand basket - while we continue doing what we're doing and we're still not raising taxes."

House Bill 1 will now be turned over to the Kentucky Senate. The bill is expected to be taken up in February.

Comments / 7

Roger Wagoner
3d ago

I believe that a Tax cut will only work for Kentuckian's, if Corporation's pay their fare share of Taxes. Kentucky is Taxed to the extent that the middle and lower class worker's can't afford even the basic things they need on a daily basis. more needs to be done to allow common Kentucky people to get ahead of the tax burden they face.

Reply
2
Related
WHAS11

Kentucky legislator files bills to expand gun rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bills to expand gun rights in Kentucky have been filed in the house. Representative Savannah Maddox filed two bills; the first would lower the legal age of having a concealed carry license from 21 years old to 18 years old. The second bill, House Bill 138,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky General Assembly introduces bills affecting college students

With the Kentucky General Assembly underway, new bills are being introduced that will directly impact Kentucky’s younger demographic. Here are three to watch this session:. Senate Bill 9 is summarized as “an act related to hazing.” If passed, this bill will establish hazing in the first degree as a Class D Felony and hazing in the second degree as a Class A misdemeanor.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Charles Booker joins Gov. Andy Beshear's administration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker has landed a new job with Gov. Andy Beshear's administration. Beshear appointed Booker to lead the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. "Our commonwealth possesses a deep well of talented people with tremendous dedication and a breadth of knowledge...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Charles Booker, former Kentucky Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, to lead governor’s faith-based initiatives office

Charles Booker, a Louisvillian and former state representative, has been appointed to lead the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. In a press release from his office, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. The office Booker will helm was created by former Gov. Ernie Fletcher.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Advocates say Kentucky’s animal cruelty laws are too lax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County jury has found William Jackson guilty on 10 counts of animal cruelty. This all stems from a case back in august where ten dogs were left in a hot car with temperatures reaching 137 degrees. Three of those dogs died. William Jackson’s punishment...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

LIHEAP Crisis Component offering assistance to households experiencing home heating hardship

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31 or until funds have been expended. Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdbr.com

Governor reacts to pushback from law enforcement on assault weapons ban

Political grandstanding. That’s what Governor Pritzker says sheriffs from across the state are doing as they publicly push back against the new assault weapons ban. The law, bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. Many of the sheriffs say they will not enforce the provision that requires current owners of prohibited weapons to register them with the state police, because it is a violation of the second amendment.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy