Police warn about school students being extorted over social media

Prince George's County Police are warning parents about threats their child could come across on social media.

According to a release , four middle school students were threatened through Instagram and Tik Tok.

Police said the students got messages demanding $1,000 or else face harm. The department did not disclose specifics about the threats.

According to the release the students refused to pay at which point more messages were sent, this time with photos of the victim's homes on Google Maps.

Police did not reveal the name of the school to protect the identities of the children.

The department warned parents to monitor their children’s use of social media and limit their activities on the platforms.

"People should not attempt to handle the issue on their own," said police.

If this happens to you, police say to not ever pay money to someone making a threat over social media and instead call 911.

