Business Times

Prince William Seemingly Responds To Prince Harry's Claims During Royal Visit With Kate Middleton

The crowds showed their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid the allegations and attacks Prince Harry made against them and the royal family in his memoir, "Spare." During the royal couple's continued their royal duties, visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital Thursday, January 12, the Prince of Wales seemed to respond to his brother's claims.
netflixjunkie.com

“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.
The Guardian

Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last

“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
Sikara

Record sale of British Prince Harry's book: Controversy over revelations; At the age of 17

Britain's Royal Family's Prince Harry's book 'Spare' is making records in sales. On the day of its release on January 10, the book sold a record 4 lakh copies in the UK, the US and Canada . In this book, Prince Harry has made many personal revelations, including taking cocaine at the age of 17, having a relationship with a woman older than him, beating elder brother William, marrying Meghan and leaving the royal family.
New York Post

Harry and Meghan peace talks with royal family before King Charles’ coronation possible: ‘Only way forward’

Peace talks between Prince Harry and the royal family could take place before his King Charles’ coronation in May, according to a new report. “The only way forward” is for the exiled prince and his wife Meghan Markle to kiss and make up with Harry’s estranged kin before Charles is officially crowned on May 6, sources close to the royal family told The Sunday Times. The couple, who live in California with their two children after infamously exiting royal life in 2020, are expected to attend the king’s big day at Westminster Abbey. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it...
