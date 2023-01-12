ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia's 'Merchant of Death' Victor Bout Refuses to Volunteer for Frontline

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Viktor Bout, the freed Russian arms dealer nicknamed "the Merchant of Death," shrugged off a question over whether he would be prepared to join forces fighting to Moscow in Ukraine during an appearance on a Russian radio program.

Bout was released in December from prison in the United States, where he was serving a 25-year sentence, in a high-profile prisoner swap with Moscow in which WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian jail.

Shortly after his release, he told a Russian media outlet that he would be prepared to fight in the war and that "if I had the opportunity and the necessary skills, I would, of course, volunteer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477iZD_0kCBLtPY00

However, he appeared to be less keen on the idea when asked in an interview with Russian radio about his willingness to serve on the frontline.

During a discussion on Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, Bout said, "like any Russian man, a patriot of the Motherland, I support this operation."

He said that he would do "everything in my power to speed up our victory and achieve all of our goals" as he described how the war, called a special military operation by Russia, had the support of "most of our population."

Bout, 55, is positioning himself for a political career and joined the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) soon after he returned to Russia. When asked about why he wanted to jump into politics straight away, Bout said that he had "energy that has to be spent on doing something for the Motherland."

Host Alexander Gamov read out a question from a listener named Vladimir Ivanovich that tested the courage of Bout's convictions, asking whether he had received an offer to join the Wagner Group of mercenaries from its financier, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"Let Bout prove his patriotism towards the motherland by joining Wagner in Soledar," the listener said, referring to the town near the Donetsk city of Bakhmut where the private military company (PMC) is engaged in a fierce battle.

Bout replied, "No, there were no offers to join the PMC. You have to understand where you can be most useful, and which of your skills and knowledge would be handy."

Journalist and Russia watcher Julia Davis tweeted the exchange and wrote that Bout "chickens out of going to war," and "despite claiming to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bout does not intend to risk his own life."

Bout was sentenced in April 2012 following a conviction of conspiring to kill U.S. citizens and officials, selling weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and aiding a terrorist organization.

Former British Foreign Office minister Peter Hain coined the nickname "merchant of death" for Bout in 2003 and a film based loosely on his life was released in 2005 called Lord of War .

Comments / 106

Carson Christy
3d ago

he's a coward he can sell the weapons of death but can't use them... he's like a politician...he can tell you who the enemy is...but never joins the fight...

Reply(6)
52
Willie Davis
2d ago

So this is the notorious so called merchant of death you right wingers were crying about?? Looks like he is Merching away from death lol 😂

Reply(9)
20
NA
3d ago

Obviously he won’t. Why would Russia waste such potential. He’s an arms dealer, not a soldier. Seems Julia’s dumbass doesn’t understand the difference

Reply(3)
17
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
americanmilitarynews.com

No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death

A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy