ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

5 things to know this Thursday, January 12

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0kCBLsWp00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Thursday, Capital Region! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said we should brace ourselves for changing conditions today , as an inbound storm system brings a range of precipitation types and a surge of milder air.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner Jason Schofield has admitted to election fraud. And in Albany County, drivers are being ticketed after stop arm cameras were installed on area school buses. The details, and more, complete today’s five things to know.

1. Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner pleads guilty to ID theft

Jason Schofield, a former Rensselaer County elections commissioner, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.

Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner pleads guilty to ID theft

2. 923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways.

923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

3. South End Grocery up and running, soon accepting SNAP

Albany’s new South End Grocery store has been up and running for a little over two weeks. Many have hoped it would be the antidote to an area long considered a food desert.

South End Grocery up and running, soon accepting SNAP

4. FISU World University Games start today

The best college athletes in the world are in Lake Placid for today’s FISU Games. Several thousand student-athletes from 58 countries are competing in this year’s winter games.

FISU World University Games coming to New York State

5. Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie. A spokesperson for town police told NEWS10 the wreck happened around 9 p.m.

Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?

In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fake $100 bills found circulating in Gloversville

Fake $100 bills are popping up on North Main Street in Gloversville, warn police. The bills specifically say they are “for motion picture purposes,” and have no legal value. They also feel different. If you see one, police say to just throw them in the trash.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
nysenate.gov

Say NO to a gas stove BAN

Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy