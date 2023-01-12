Lightfoot Facing Criticism After Email to CPS Teachers Asking for ‘Externs' to ‘Help Lightfoot Win'

Trouble with private towing companies is a common complaint across Chicago, but what happened to Jermall Harvey last October stands in stark contrast to other stories. What started with Harvey’s understanding of the law and his pleas for a tow truck to not take his car illegally, ended with him hanging onto the hood of the moving truck and the truck’s passenger pointing a loaded gun at him, all in motion while the truck drove through a busy intersection in Wicker Park.

