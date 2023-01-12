Lightfoot Facing Criticism After Email to CPS Teachers Asking for ‘Externs' to ‘Help Lightfoot Win'

Read full article on original website
B s
6d ago
The fact that she thinks she has the authority to give school class credit for helping her re-election is shocking. Sort of like the WWII youth program of the Germans. Call this one "DNC Youth"?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited timeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Sharpen Attacks as Election Season Heats Up
Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, viewed as a frontrunner in recent polling data, is talking up his credentials as he aims for the Chicago mayorship that eluded him eight years ago, but his rivals, including current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, accuse him of not doing enough for his constituents during time in Washington.
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Reflects on First Year as Ambassador to Japan
One year has passed since former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took on a new role as the United States Ambassador to Japan. With the next mayoral election just six weeks away, Emanuel had hoped to cast his vote early during his quick visit to the city. Since voting has not yet started, he will instead vote by absentee.
Durbin, Lightfoot to Mark Establishment of Pullman National Historical Park
Sen. Dick Durbin and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be among the dignitaries that will celebrate the designation of the Pullman National Historical Park on the city’s Far South Side Thursday morning. Durbin, who cosponsored the “Pullman National Historical Park Act” along with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, will be joined...
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Proposes Bus Cameras, Video Surveillance to Target Motorists Who Block Transit Lanes
Chicago motorists who block bus lanes, bike lanes. crosswalks or loading zones might soon get nailed by surveillance cameras installed on CTA buses, “city vehicles,” light poles and other property pinpointed by City Hall. Nearly 20 years after a CTA experiment with bus surveillance cameras failed miserably, Mayor...
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
Residents Describe ‘Community on Edge' After Man With Disabilities Shot in Back of the Yards
We’re learning more about recent violence in the area where a 21 year old man with special needs was shot right in front of his family on Wednesday, with residents demanding action amid an escalation in crime. The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Back of the...
Historic South Side Chicago Publisher Raises Funds Following Devastating Flood
A publisher on Chicago's South Side is facing tens of thousands of dollars in damage following a devastating flood. Days before Christmas, a burst pipe sent water rushing into the basement where Third World Press (TWP) housed a major portion of its backlist and numerous bestsellers. They estimate some 75%...
NBC Chicago
‘He Hit the Gas': Wicker Park Tow Ends With Guns Drawn, Driver on Hood of Truck
Trouble with private towing companies is a common complaint across Chicago, but what happened to Jermall Harvey last October stands in stark contrast to other stories. What started with Harvey’s understanding of the law and his pleas for a tow truck to not take his car illegally, ended with him hanging onto the hood of the moving truck and the truck’s passenger pointing a loaded gun at him, all in motion while the truck drove through a busy intersection in Wicker Park.
Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
Old Town Apartment Resident Questions Building's Response Following SWAT Call
A resident at one Old Town apartment building says she doesn't feel safe in her home following two recent incidents. One person residing at Old Town Park, a luxury apartment complex located at 204 W. Hill St., told NBC 5 she just moved into the building less than six months ago and has been grateful for security at the high rise.
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
Reward Offered for Clues in Hobart Double Homicide
Family of two women killed in a Hobart, Indiana apartment in November announced a new reward Wednesday to help find the person responsible for the horrifying attack. Standing alongside Hobart Police, Chicago Crime Stoppers and community activist Andrew Holmes, the families of Nazirah Muhammad and Destiny Jackson said they hoped the $5,000 reward will bring answers in the case.
Yes, Rainy Chicago is More Than Halfway Through Meteorological Winter
While it’s been less than a month since the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the city of Chicago has technically already hit the halfway point of “meteorological winter,” even if the weather hasn’t exactly felt fitting for the season. Meteorological winter begins on Dec. 1...
3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Bridgeport Crash, Chicago Police Say
At least three people were critically injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Wentworth Avenue and West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood, near the off-ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan.
Here Are All the Eateries Participating in Chicago Restaurant Week
Hundreds of restaurants across Chicago are participating in Chicago Restaurant Week as the 16th annual event kicks off Friday. Chicago Restaurant Week begins on Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. Diners can take a look at the menus from this year's participating restaurants here. With over 335 participating restaurants...
3 Men Stabbed During Altercation in Avondale Parking Lot, Police Say
Three men were stabbed during an altercation that erupted in the parking lot of an Avondale restaurant Thursday night, Chicago police say. Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the scene in the 3200 block of North Pulaski. Upon arrival, they found a man outside that had been stabbed...
Kevin Warren Gives Bears Exactly What Franchise Has Long Been Missing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Tuesday was a massive day for the Bears franchise and its future. For years, people have asked for one of the NFL's marquee franchises to get serious about building a winner. To change the dynamic in the building. To grow up. In announcing Kevin Warren as...
Chicago's Kenwood Academy Boys Basketball Team Has History-Making Season
Basketball is a big deal in the Chicagoland area. With stars like Kevin Garnett, Dwayne Wade, and more hailing from the city, the high school season offers a chance to see the future of professional basketball in action. While there are a number of veteran powerhouse high-school programs in the...
5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in Chicago, Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7