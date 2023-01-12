ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win

Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.  Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive ...
CLEMSON, SC

