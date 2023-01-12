Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Narragansett Council approves floor replacement project
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council last week unanimously approved application and preparation for Stefano Brothers Construction Inc. to install Penntek floor coating at four parks and recreation ladies and mens bathrooms, one concession area and one closet, for the cost of $27,264. The town and company will...
independentri.com
SK Council, nonprofit discuss acquisition of historic railroad tower
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to express support and direct an endorsement proposal to town staff that explores the concept of assisting the Friends of the Kingston Railroad Station in acquiring and restoring the Kingston railroad signal tower from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT).
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA to implement winter service changes beginning Jan. 23
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
New Bedford City Council Changes, Approves City Employee Pay Hikes
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — The New Bedford Council unanimously voted to add an amendment Thursday night to an ordinance that caps the raise for 151 non-union workers on the City payroll to a maximum of 25 percent in pay. Of those 151 positions, about eight will receive the maximum...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtuxet Village neighbors say ‘no’ to industrial development
Pawtuxet Village Neighbors Outraged at Proposed Industrial Development on Pawtuxet River. 100+ impacted neighbors and concerned citizens will attend Warwick Planning Board Wednesday Night at 6:00pm at Veterans Middle School. Over 500 residents of Warwick and Cranston have signed an Open Letter to the Warwick Planning Board asking them to...
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
Judge Frank Caprio to retire from Providence Municipal Court
Chief Judge Frank Caprio will be retiring from the Providence Municipal Court, amid questions about his show Caught in Providence and whether he has the votes to be reappointed.
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
newportthisweek.com
New High School to be Stripped Down
Funding to build a new high school in Newport is now within around $4 million of its goal, but the end result will be a bare-bones facility that is absent space for administration offices and the automotive and cosmetology programs. “We’re moving forward to building a smaller building,” Joe DeSanti,...
Valley Breeze
City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project
WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
whatsupnewp.com
RIPTA to reopen Photo Identification Office beginning Jan. 17
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8...
‘I’m torn’: New Bedford mayor says re-election bid is up in the air
Jon Mitchell, who was first elected in 2011, is weighing whether to seek another four-year term this fall.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 15 – 21, 2023. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.
ABC6.com
Smiley to announce search process for next Providence police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley will announce the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. The event is taking place at 12:15 p.m. Friday at City Hall. “The chief of police will play a critical role in the Smiley Administration, as it focuses on increasing public...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
whatsupnewp.com
Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness
Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive. Russ Partridge, longtime executive director of the WARM Center in Westerly and Welcome House in Wakefield, said that...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Warwick restaurant burglarized early Friday
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items. Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place. […]
Public health officials warn residents after raccoon tests positive for rabies in Groton
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Public health officials in New London are warning residents after a raccoon in Groton tested positive for the rabies virus on Friday. Officials with the Ledge Light Health District said the raccoon was found and tested on Whitney Road in Mystic. Residents are being advised to refrain from feeding or approaching […]
