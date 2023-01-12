Cybercriminals shall not pass: how to protect your Macs and yourself from the most popular cyber threats

Read full article on original website
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
The Setting Tech Experts Say You Should Turn Off ASAP To Stop Programs On Your Computer From Spying On You
Finding better ways to protect yourself from data thieves is always a priority. It seems easier than ever to get hacked, and while you can’t always prevent data breaches from happening, you CAN take as many preventative measures as possible to try and build the strongest gate possible around your personal data. Tech experts agree: you should start in your settings. These are the settings they say you should turn off ASAP to stop computer programs from spying on you.
CNBC
The big risk in the most-popular, and aging, big tech default email programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
TechCrunch
CircleCI says hackers stole encryption keys and customers’ secrets
The company said in a detailed blog post on Friday that it identified the intruder’s initial point of access as an employee’s laptop that was compromised with malware, allowing the theft of session tokens used to keep the employee logged in to certain applications, even though their access was protected with two-factor authentication.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
technewstoday.com
How to Spot a Phishing Email
Phishing emails usually impersonate a bank, financial services, email, and cloud service provider and attempt to steal sensitive information from a user. These sorts of scams are generally not targeted attacks but are conducted by sending emails to a large group at once. Sometimes it becomes difficult to detect phishing...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
brytfmonline.com
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
itsecuritywire.com
Cybercriminal Organization Exploits Vulnerability in Outdated Windows Drivers to Bypass Security Products
Recent attacks on telecom and BPO companies have been seen using an old vulnerability in an Intel Ethernet diagnostics driver for Windows. This group of hackers is known as Scattered Spider. The threat actor, also known as Roasted 0ktapus and UNC3944, has been focusing on telecom and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies since June 2022 in order to access mobile carrier networks.
TechRadar
Huge amounts of apps are developing security flaws in their first year
In their first year of existence, a third of apps (32%) carry security flaws, and by the age of five, this number grows to more than two-thirds (70%), new research has found. A new report from Veracode found businesses need to scan for flaws early, often, and in various ways, in order to minimize the chances of severe issues down the road.
Apple Insider
Best personal safety apps for iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The iPhone goes beyond a communication tool, as it can even be used to enhance your personal safety. Here are the best that can help keep you protected. Whether you are a college student...
Apple Insider
Frustrated with IPad, can't even get logged in demands WIFI
Hello! I was given an IPAD by a family member, I don't want to use this myself but sell it online. I'd just like to be able to get on the system so I can tell what model it is and OS level, software, etc, in order to sell the item.
TechRadar
How to export LastPass passwords to 1Password
If you’re trying to figure out how to transfer your passwords and other information from LastPass to 1Password, you’re at the right place. Perhaps the LastPass’ latest security breaches have left you anxious about the safety of your sensitive information. Or it might be the fact that LastPass operates from the core of the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance which is unfortunate news for your privacy. Or it could be something as simple as steep cost, dated dashboard, or sluggish customer support.
makeuseof.com
12 Ways Hackers Can Attack and Take Control of Your Smart TV
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TVs are the future of television. They allow you to access the internet, watch movies, and play games on your television. While these added functionalities make smart TVs incredibly useful and convenient, it also opens up new ways for hackers to attack your device.
Apple Insider
Rosenblatt cuts AAPL target to $165 on iPhone production & economic situation
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While retaining its advice to buy Apple stock, Rosenblatt Securities has reduced its target price by $24, citing iPhone production delays and "macro services headwinds." In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, the...
