ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Rumors rampant on possible WWE sale to Saudi Arabia

By Sloane Glass
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtUcx_0kCBJdJu00

( NewsNation ) — The focus of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) drama has left the ring and entered the boardroom as sale rumors and family power struggles capped off a week of upheaval in the world’s largest wrestling organization.

Rumors of the sale of WWE to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia sent shares surging as much as 7% before falling when the rumors turned out to be mere speculation.

The PIF is the same fund backed by the Saudi government that recently rocked the PGA when it started LIV Golf. PIF has also invested heavily in Formula One racing.

The WWE, however, indicated a sale was likely last week with the shake-up of their board.

“Vince McMahon, he is coming back, and it appears to be just in this one role and spearheading the rights negotiations and a potential sale,” said POST Wrestling reporter John Pollock.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant, plans return in 2024

McMahon’s return to the board was announced last week, several months after he retired in disgrace when an internal investigation determined the longtime CEO and chairman spent millions of dollars in company money on alleged hush payments.

“There are multiple allegations against Vince McMahon and essentially he is coming back, and without any apology towards this, without any denial of the allegations, and he is not facing any consequences,” said Pollock. “In fact, he is being rewarded for coming back.”

On Tuesday, McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO. That same day, the company said her father had enough votes to become executive chairman of the board.

The WWE is currently in the middle of a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia and holds two large-scale events annually in the country.

Critics say the Saudi government’s interest in the WWE is another example of using entertainment to reform its public image.

If a WWE sale were to happen, it wouldn’t be an overnight development. As a publicly traded company, that information would have to be reported to shareholders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing a total of 34 counts of fraud. Pine Belt News reported Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair are accused of using a computer to prepare and file false individual tax returns. The two work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue. Sharcarra is facing 18 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket. Upon […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WJTV 12

Water main break floods Jackson apartment complex parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident compared a recent water main break to the size of the Pearl River. Northtown Apartment Homes experienced a water main break from where a fire hydrant once was, leaving the parking lot flooded. “We pay too much money to live here, and we shouldn’t be confronted with this. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after head-on crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. At the scene, crews discovered that a Toyota passenger vehicle […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured, others wanted after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured and others are wanted after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Jackson police responded to a call about an armed robbery around 4:00 a.m. near 2603 Highway 80. At the scene, DPS […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Biden administration finalizes new rule tightening regulations on gun stabilizing braces

The Biden administration has finalized a new rule to tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces for firearms that can convert pistols into rifles.  The Justice Department (DOJ) said in a release on Friday that it submitted its rule to the Federal Register, clarifying that manufacturers, dealers and individuals must comply with laws regulating rifles when they […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy