Jackson County, MI

WLNS

5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan

Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip

Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann. Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program. The Wolverines head coach was rocking a ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Key Michigan Player Announces He's Coming Back In 2023

Michigan's offensive line just received a major boost for the 2023 season. Starting left guard Trevor Keegan announced on social media Thursday night that he's returning to school. Keegan joins star running back Blake Corum as prominent Wolverines coming back to Ann Arbor next season.  "Making ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Friday, January 13, 2023

Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracey Lowder, Superintendent, Vandercook Lake Schools with Karen Barrett, Choir Teacher, Townsend Elementary. Matthew Budd & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officers, Jackson County Health Department. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from January 12.
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
WILX-TV

Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

