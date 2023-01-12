Read full article on original website
Related
5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams
It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools.
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for Friday, January 13
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Jackson-area games from Friday, January 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State WR transferring to Eastern Michigan
Terry Lockett Jr. won’t have to move far to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State wide receiver announced his transfer commitment to Eastern Michigan via Twitter on Thursday. Lockett had four catches for 22 yards in 15 career games over his first two years with the Spartans and left the team this season before entering the portal last month.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
Why Jim Harbaugh Needs to Stay at Michigan
Mike Farrell on why the Wolverines' head coach should keep his bags unpacked in Ann Arbor
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Recent Trip
Jim Harbaugh was present for the annual Michigan high school football coaches clinic in Lansing on Friday, per team insider Aaron McMann. Harbaugh made this appearance despite a swirling rumor mill regarding his future with the Michigan football program. The Wolverines head coach was rocking a ...
Key Michigan Player Announces He's Coming Back In 2023
Michigan's offensive line just received a major boost for the 2023 season. Starting left guard Trevor Keegan announced on social media Thursday night that he's returning to school. Keegan joins star running back Blake Corum as prominent Wolverines coming back to Ann Arbor next season. "Making ...
jtv.tv
Friday, January 13, 2023
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracey Lowder, Superintendent, Vandercook Lake Schools with Karen Barrett, Choir Teacher, Townsend Elementary. Matthew Budd & Holly Flickinger, Deputy Health Officers, Jackson County Health Department. Matt Howe, Howe Equipment. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from January 12.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
WILX-TV
Dave & Buster’s to build Lansing Township location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Dave & Buster’s could soon call Lansing Township home. The Lansing Township Planning Department confirmed the Lansing Township Board approved a new Dave & Buster’s location at the Eastwood Towne Center, located near the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Wood Street. The new restaurant and arcade will be located at 3200 Preyde Boulevard, just south of the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WILX-TV
3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
