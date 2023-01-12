ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC Chicago

European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investor Mood Sours

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World...
NBC Chicago

China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer

A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
NBC Chicago

China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units

BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess Inflation Outlook

Treasury yields declined on Thursday as investors digested wholesale inflation figures and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. At 4:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by around one basis point to 3.3624%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.0611% after falling by more than one basis point.
Benzinga

CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report

Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
NBC Chicago

Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts

Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
NBC Chicago

Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations

On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

