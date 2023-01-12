Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investor Mood Sours
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World...
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
Investors Are Holding Near-Record Levels of Cash and May Be Poised to Snap Up Stocks
A record amount of funds flowed into money market accounts as the year ended. Those funds could be the fuel for a major stock rally. The Investment Company Institute said money market accounts held a record $4.814 trillion in the week ended Jan. 4. But strategists say investors may hold...
China Tightens Media Control With Tiny Stakes in Two Alibaba Units
BEIJING — State-backed entities have taken tiny stakes in parts of two Alibaba subsidiaries that oversee a video platform and web browser. News of the holdings in the last week raised concerns about Beijing's influence over the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant. However, the affected subsidiaries are just two of several units under the company's digital media and entertainment arm — an arm that accounts for 4% of Alibaba's revenue.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess Inflation Outlook
Treasury yields declined on Thursday as investors digested wholesale inflation figures and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. At 4:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by around one basis point to 3.3624%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.0611% after falling by more than one basis point.
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
Crypto Publication CoinDesk Hires Lazard to Explore Sale as Crisis Deepens at Parent Company DCG
Crypto publication CoinDesk has engaged investment bank Lazard as it considers a full or partial sale of the business, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group. The crypto meltdown has hit DCG, which faces mounting debt and a regulatory probe at lender Genesis. Crypto trade publication CoinDesk is...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is at a Make-Or-Break Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the benchmark S&P 500 is at a crossroads, poised to either tumble further or roar higher. "The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that we’re at an important moment where the S&P 500’s found an equilibrium," he said. CNBC's...
Jim Cramer Picks His Favorite Travel, Restaurant, Live Entertainment and Gym Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
The 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the U.S. Right Now—Many Pay Over $100,000 a Year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Business Insider
The used electric car market is starting to take off as prices slowly drop
A lot of would-be EV buyers are becoming more interested in the used market as a way to drive a cleaner car without a hefty price tag.
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Prices Have Not Peaked Yet, Says CEO of One of the World's Largest Consumer Goods Firms
"For the last 18 months we've seen extraordinary input cost pressure … it runs across petrochemical derived products, agricultural derived products, energy, transport, logistics," CEO Alan Jope tells CNBC. Unilever has a global footprint and owns brands including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Wall's. "We might be, at the...
Davos Crypto Crowd Distance Themselves From FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried: “It's Fraud”
The crypto community at Davos sought to distance themselves from the dramatic collapse of FTX and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried who is now facing federal criminal charges in the U.S. Crypto executives acknowledged the reputational impact on the industry from the FTX fallout but said it will focus more attention...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0