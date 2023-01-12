Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Hamilton Southeastern Schools receives millions for more mental health services
FISHERS, Ind. — With millions of dollars, school officials are set to bring more mental health services to Hamilton Southeastern Schools. They say for years, there haven’t been enough mental health professionals to help students. “As a district, we don’t have the funding to hire these positions right...
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Monroe County NAACP Urges Delay of Vote on MCCSC Racial Equity Policy
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County NAACP Urges Delay of Vote on MCCSC Racial Equity Policy. In response to students who, since last spring, have raised awareness of racial discrimination and race-based bullying in MCCSC schools, the Monroe County NAACP (MC-NAACP) has released a statement urging the MCCSC Board of School Trustees to delay a final vote on its proposed Racial Equity Policy.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
What cannabis-related legislation is proposed in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 700 bills were penned for this year’s legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A handful of those bills directly relate to the decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana. Local Representative Shane Lindauer co-authored a bill permitting the use of medical marijuana for certain people. Other bills look to decriminalize […]
WISH-TV
Boone County student accused of making threats against school
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Western Boone Junior-Senior High School will see extra security Friday as police investigate threats made against the school over text messages and Snapchat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a student reported the threats to school administrators on Thursday and said they had...
Fox 59
Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Special Indianapolis Public Library board meeting set, new president now serving
After some major changes to start off 2023, a special meeting of the Indianapolis Public Library Board is scheduled for next week.
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
readthereporter.com
Learn about marijuana in the workplace
With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Implements New Rules to Preserve Its Beloved 100-Year-Old Carousel
Who doesn't enjoy taking a ride on a carousel? Well, considering I get motion sickness really easily, I'm gonna have to answer ME on this one. But this article isn't about how me and my wonky equilibrium - it's about a really old, really neat carousel that thousands and thousands of people have enjoyed over the years, and how we can preserve this iconic piece of Indiana history.
Fishers, Indy Fuel prepare to break ground on new arena, event center
FISHERS, Ind.– The City of Fishers and the Indy Fuel will soon break ground on a new event center and arena. It’s part of a $550 million expansion plan for what’s being called the Fishers District. “A lot of things are coming to fruition, a lot of hard work and big decisions over the last […]
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
‘I hope you get tied to the back of a truck’: Indiana man threatens Congressman, gets fired from lab manager position
INDIANAPOLIS — A manager at an Indy lab corporation has been fired after threatening a US Congressman with murder. Jonathan Reeser, a former manager at Patients Choice Laboratories in Indianapolis, allegedly made the threats to Democratic US Rep. Eric Swalwell of California in a direct message sent earlier this week. Reeser’s message to Rep. Swalwell, […]
