buckeyesports.com

Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll

Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mason Arnold, former Ohio State longsnapper, commits to new B1G program

Mason Arnold, Ohio State’s long time longsnapper, announced Saturday that he would be transferring to Michigan State, staying in the B1G East. Arnold made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. He originally entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Arnold recently shed his Black Stripe for the Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023

One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Promoting Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

It took less than five years for Brian Hartline to go from a quality control coach to an offensive coordinator at Ohio State. One year after he was promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline has been promoted again to offensive coordinator, taking Kevin Wilson’s place as Ohio State’s top offensive assistant, sources confirmed to Eleven Warriors.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaylen Heyward, 4-star safety, includes B1G program in impressive final 4

Jaylen Heyward has narrowed down his options to a final 4, and one B1G team made the cut. Ohio State will be vying for the talents of the elite S, as well as the 3 other contenders-Alabama, Florida, and national champions Georgia. Last summer, Heyward announced a group of twelve schools that topped his list. At that time, B1G Champions Michigan were also in contention, but did not make the final cut.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame.  Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey

Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
