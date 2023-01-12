ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Arnault made daughter Delphine the new Dior CEO in his latest big succession move—but experts warn about hiring family members

By Eleanor Pringle
 6 days ago

Bernard Arnault is officially the richest person on Earth. But with his five children primed to take over the throne of his luxury empire, was appointing his daughter the CEO of Dior the smartest move?

Arnault is the billionaire cofounder and chairman of LVMH—Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton—the biggest luxury goods conglomerate in the world.

In 2022 the company's revenue stood at $75.9 billion, according to Forbes , with the 73-year-old Parisian kingpin himself worth $204.7 billion.

And with Tesla's Elon Musk breaking the world record for the biggest wealth loss in history —$182 billion since November 2021—Arnault was named the richest person on the planet last week.

On Wednesday he announced his eldest daughter , Delphine, would run the second-biggest brand in his empire. Arnault's other four children already hold key roles in the group— prompting questions over who is in pole position to inherit his crown in the coming years.

Delphine's brother Antoine runs the holding company that controls LVHM, and their half-siblings act as executives at Tiffany and TAG Heuer. The youngest sibling, Jean, is in charge of marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton’s watches division.

Orchestrating what analysts have called a "Darwinian contest" is clearly working for LVMH, but would it work for any other organization? Is hiring your kids even a good idea? Experts say perhaps not.

Should you hire your children?

Appointing one's children can present challenges, said Jennifer Leeder, legal director of family business at Top 50 U.K. law firm Birketts. She said problems often arise out of an "assumption that relationships will remain positive."

She explained: "Complexities that arise within a family business tend to relate to the people issues rather than the law.  We often see situations in which there is a lack of clarity relating to the employment relationship between the business and family members—family members do not have formal contracts of employment in place or, where they do, the parties do not abide by the terms.

"It can also be difficult to handle grievances in family businesses. This is where business owners will want to follow a clear process to ensure that the decisions taken are objective and, if challenged, the rationale can be clearly elucidated."

She added that further complications can arise when siblings "are not getting on," adding: "This will certainly have an impact on the performance of the team and the business as a whole and sometimes it is necessary to consider whether one or more members of the family should exit.”

Massive pro vs big con

Keith Lockton, managing director of the U.K.-based consultancy The HR division, said the culture of family-run businesses can vastly differ from those run by teams of independent individuals.

He explained: "There's a massive pro to hiring family members, which is that you know the person you're hiring and hopefully what their performance will be like.

"The big con is the effect it will have on other employees. If they see only family members get the top jobs then it can be demotivating—it reduces their performance and care for their work. The other aspect is that the person who has been hired might have to work twice as hard to prove themselves because other people think they only got the job because they are family.

"In a company like LVMH this is less of a problem, but I see it a lot with businesses which start family-run and then need to scale. The best thing they can do in these circumstances it make sure the hiring process is completely transparent and maybe bring in an external company to assist the process."

Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
