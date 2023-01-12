Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) — Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns’ running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64 on Wednesday.

A standout tailback at USC, White won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1979.

He was also a member of the Trojans’ 1978 national championship team.

He was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, selected 27th overall in the 1980 NFL Draft.

White played four seasons in Cleveland from 1980-84, and later played for the Rams from 1985-88.

He finished his NFL career with a total of 3,075 yards rushing.

He led the NFL in rushing in 1987 with 1,374 yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns with 11 that season, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

White returned to USC athletic director in 1990 and later became an assistant football coach of Trojan running backs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.