Missing deaf, mute woman found on NYC subway

NEW YORK - The family of Samantha Denise Primus is celebrating after the deaf, non-verbal, and autistic 47-year-old woman was found in New York City's subway system. According to Denise's sister, she was found on the 1 train on Saturday and is being taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn to be checked out.
Man with bags on feet uses homophobic slur, punches woman in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday. According to police, a 25-year-old woman was inside a building on Hugh Grant Circle in Unionport around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, used an anti-gay slur and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.
NYPD looking for gunmen caught on video shooting at each other in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people caught on camera shooting at each other in the Bronx. It happened at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 8. According to police, one of the individuals opened fire on the other from the back seat of a dark colored Toyota sedan. The second individual, who was walking on the street, returned fire numerous times, police said. Both shooters fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Suspects sought in broad daylight shootout in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects they say engaged in a shootout in the High Bridge section of the Bronx. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of W. 169 St. and Shakespeare Avenue. According to police, the first...
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Amin Ahmmad, 44, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 0835 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 113th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Amin Ahmmad. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
