Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Missing deaf, mute woman found on NYC subway
NEW YORK - The family of Samantha Denise Primus is celebrating after the deaf, non-verbal, and autistic 47-year-old woman was found in New York City's subway system. According to Denise's sister, she was found on the 1 train on Saturday and is being taken to Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn to be checked out.
Man with bags on feet uses homophobic slur, punches woman in the Bronx: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday. According to police, a 25-year-old woman was inside a building on Hugh Grant Circle in Unionport around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, used an anti-gay slur and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
Suspects sought in broad daylight shootout in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects they say engaged in a shootout in the High Bridge section of the Bronx. It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of W. 169 St. and Shakespeare Avenue. According to police, the first...
NYPD warns that car thieves are targeting vehicles at gas stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Community Affairs division posted to its Twitter account warning residents to be careful while pumping their gas because car thieves are targeting vehicles at stations. “Protect your vehicle at the pump with the following tips from our Crime Prevention Division,” the tweet states....
A man got randomly attacked by a stranger and suffered from Facial Fractures in Manhattan.
On Saturday afternoon, a man got punched by a stranger in Greenwich Village. Investigators believe it to be a disturbing assault pattern. He is now suffering from facial fractures.
VIDEO: Group robs man, 55, at gunpoint on Bronx street
Police released surveillance footage on Friday of four suspects they are looking to identify in a gunpoint robbery on a Bronx street earlier this week, authorities said.
Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 48-year-old woman was forcibly robbed aboard a subway train in the Bronx on Tuesday. According to police, she was riding the southbound A train as it entered the Westchester Avenue and Intervale Avenue subway station. An unknown male suspect approached her and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hand. The suspect then fled on foot with the woman’s Samsung phone. The woman sustained minor injuries during the attack, including bruising to her left arm and scratches on her left hand. The phone is valued at around $1,000.00. The suspect was described as a male, The post Woman assaulted, robbed on Bronx subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect is another […]
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Amin Ahmmad, 44, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 0835 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 113th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Amin Ahmmad. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
