ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SPECIAL-ELECTION PLANS MULLED

One issue to be resolved: whether to hold a weekend of early voting at borough hall. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) That’s when voters will return to the polls, this time to choose a mayor and six council members to be seated under an all-new form of government July 1.
RED BANK, NJ
94.5 PST

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: MASTER PLAN ROLLOUT SET

Planning board chairman Dan Mancuso at a meeting in October. The board ‘endorsed’ the primary school garden, below. (Photos by John T. Ward and Red Bank schools. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. At its opening session of 2023, and the first ever available via Zoom, the...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK

Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Jackson Mayor Announces Conclusion of Land Swap Deal

“Mayor Michael Reina is pleased to announce that negotiations between Jackson Township and Bellevue Estates regarding a land swap agreement have concluded successfully and an ordinance authorizing the same has been prepared and presented to the Jackson Township Council for introduction,” the Jackson Township announced this evening. “Back in...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases

Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
HAZLET, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.

 http://www.redbankgreen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy