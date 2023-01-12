Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
RED BANK: SPECIAL-ELECTION PLANS MULLED
One issue to be resolved: whether to hold a weekend of early voting at borough hall. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) That’s when voters will return to the polls, this time to choose a mayor and six council members to be seated under an all-new form of government July 1.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN ROLLOUT SET
Planning board chairman Dan Mancuso at a meeting in October. The board ‘endorsed’ the primary school garden, below. (Photos by John T. Ward and Red Bank schools. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. At its opening session of 2023, and the first ever available via Zoom, the...
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors
OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
Jackson Mayor Announces Conclusion of Land Swap Deal
“Mayor Michael Reina is pleased to announce that negotiations between Jackson Township and Bellevue Estates regarding a land swap agreement have concluded successfully and an ordinance authorizing the same has been prepared and presented to the Jackson Township Council for introduction,” the Jackson Township announced this evening. “Back in...
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Officials, residents call for redesign of deadly NJ freeway that's had 900+ crashes in 4 years
Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange, New Jersey recently claimed the life of Karl Smith, who was hit by a car while trying to cross the busy roadway. Smith is not the first one to be killed while trying to navigate the multi-lane highway that runs through several residential areas.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
roi-nj.com
Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases
Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Santander Bank Plans To Shutter 4 Locations In Central, South Jersey: Report
Four Central and South Jersey branches of Santander Bank are set to shutter, NJ.com reports. Based in Boston, the agency is closing its locations on Route 33 in Robbinsville, Nassau Street in Princeton, Nottingham Way in Hamilton, and Berlin Road in Clementon, the outlet says citing a company spokesperson. It...
