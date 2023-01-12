ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amzchef ZM5003 Smoothie Countertop Blender review

An affordable blender, the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option that will happily cope with most of your basic blending tasks. However, its blades aren’t as effective at handling frozen food, and its travel container keeps popping off the base. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget.
Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress Review 2023

Nectar’s Essential Hybrid is the brand’s entry-level hybrid mattress, although it doesn’t have a budget price tag. The mattress is particularly suited for back sleepers and it does a great job at alleviating back pain. Lightweight side sleepers may find the Essential Hybrid a little too firm and we don’t think it’s supportive enough for heavier weight stomach sleepers, but there’s a lot to recommend this mattress for others.
mdlondon Blow hair dryer review

Following more than a decade in the reviews business, it's rare for a product to surprise us. The Blow hair dryer from mdlondon is lightweight yet feels luxurious; it's compact yet powerful; and it gave our fine hair the shine, volume and bounce we crave. It isn't perfect – its design and price won't be to everyone's taste – but it's a strong entry in an increasing sea of competition.
Parlux Digitalyon Light Air Ionizer review

The most enticing feature of the Parlux Digitalyon Light Air Ionizer is just how light and easy it is to use. It comes with controls on the handle that can't be accidentally pressed when you're holding the hair dryer, a cool-shot button, plus variable heat and speed settings. However, on the highest temperature setting the heat can get a little intense, so if you plan to use it on your child's hair, too, then you may want to stick to the lower heat setting. Overall, though, we found its comfortable form and stylishly simple offering a joy to use.

